BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia school officials could reestablish a challenging academic program if there is sufficient interest and funding, the superintendent said last week.
The city School Board eliminated the International Baccalaureate program in 2009 during a series of budget cuts. The international, nonprofit educational foundation is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and offers a range of educational programs designed to prepare students to compete in a global marketplace.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the School Board during its Feb. 3 meeting there is interest in restarting the program.
“There have been some conversations about bringing the IB program back, so we started to look at what that process would look like,” Perrigan said.
It requires a $10,000 application fee and a year to implement, so August 2021 is the soonest it could be available.
“We anticipate it would cost somewhere between $23,000 and $29,000 annually to keep it going. Our next step is to meet with Virginia High School counselors to look at scheduling and to gauge the interest of our students,” Perrigan said.
Longtime board member Randy White called it an “amazing program.”
“International Baccalaureate is accepted by every college. … If you take that, you’re automatically in. It is an amazing course,” White said. “There is a lot of preparation for it, and teachers have to sign up to go through classes to learn how to teach this yearly. It’s absolutely excellent.”
If reestablished, VHS would be the only division in Southwest Virginia and one of only two schools in the Tri-Cities to offer IB. That might allow them to retain or attract students, Perrigan said. State per-pupil funding generated by a net increase of five students could cover the cost, he said.
“What we would hope to do is make our AP [advanced placement] classes AP-IB; incorporate those curriculums into the same course and not have additional staffing,” Perrigan said. “I would not anticipate needing to hire a new staff member.”
Board Vice Chairman Ronald Cameron called cutting the program a “painful” process but said diminished interest played a role in the decision.
“I don’t know that we have enough student body to have a full IB program but, if we’re creative on how we combine AP with IB and with dual enrollment — or any combination mixing those programs — that’s what I think it will take for a high school of our size. … I can tell you there is not enough interest to do a standalone IB program.”
About 650 students attend Virginia High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.