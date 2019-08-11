BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man Saturday around 10 p.m. at apartments on the 500 block of State Street.
The stabbing in Bristol, Virginia, appears to have occurred in a hallway of the apartments above Blakley-Mitchell Clothing Company, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford.
Witnesses heard arguing and noticed a man, at around age 50, with an average build, long beard, and salt-and-pepper hair leaving the area with a short-haired woman of a similar age, Crawford said.
The victim, about age 50, was stabbed in the neck and was treated with surgery at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Crawford said.
“There weren’t any direct witnesses that have told anything,” Crawford said. “We know there was some kind of argument. We just don’t know what it is yet.”
The name of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with any information about this matter is asked to call the police department at 276-645-7400.