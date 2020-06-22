ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a series of child pornography charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
Jonathan Neal Sexton, 33, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography, the release states.
He faces 10 to 15 years in prison and will be sentenced on Sept. 14.
Authorities said that between February and May of this year, Sexton used the messaging service Kik to correspond with and send lewd photos to an undercover FBI employee, who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.
The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative to combat child exploitation and abuse, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.