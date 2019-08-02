BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia man was arrested today after he was accused of abducting his two children, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
This morning at 6:34, Central Dispatch received a call in regard to Jerry Junior Eads, 38, allegedly taking the children from a family member's home, according to Sheriff Fred Newman.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bristol Virginia Police Department searched for Eads and the children. His vehicle was stopped by a VSP trooper at the intersection of Wallace Pike and Island Road where he was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for a probation violation. He was taken to the Abingdon facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
Before he was stopped by the officer, Eads let the children out of the vehicle and they were found safe, according to the release.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident and more charges are pending.