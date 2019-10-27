BRISTOL, Va. — Emergency workers are never really off duty, as Sgt. David Jenks learned recently.
The setting was perfect for an idyllic vacation — a nice cruise ship in the Caribbean, perfect weather — a nice relaxing get away for Jenks and his wife. A sergeant with the Bristol Virginia Fire Department and a paramedic with the fire department and Bristol Life Saving Crew, Jenks, 58, was ready for a much-needed respite. But while he was enjoying dinner on the second night of the cruise, frantic shouting from across the dining room alerted him.
In typical paramedic form, Jenks shot up from his table and immediately ran to the rescue. Several tables away, he found an older gentleman lying unresponsive on the floor. The man was not breathing and had no pulse, so Jenks began to perform CPR. As luck would have it, there was also an L.A. County firefighter, a registered nurse from Ohio and a retired flight medic in the dining room that evening, so the four went to work to try to save the man’s life.
A few minutes into the scenario, members of the ship’s crew brought in an AED, or automatic external defibrillator, which indicated the patient needed to be shocked. Several shocks and what seemed like an eternity of CPR later, the ship’s medic arrived with medications, and the man was able to regain a pulse and breathe on his own.
“Everything played out for this guy’s favor,” Jenks noted. “The right people showed up at the right time, the right equipment showed up at the right time, everything worked out of this guy to have a successful outcome. All the pieces came together — I don’t know if you took any piece out of that scenario if he would have survived, but things just played out well. We were on him just about as soon as he hit the floor.”
The patient was taken to the ship’s infirmary, where he remained until the ship docked the next morning in Grand Turk. He was flown back to the States, where he continued to recover. The ship’s crew kept Jenks and the other people who had helped with CPR apprised of the patient’s condition by leaving notes on their room doors and making announcements. The last information received was that the man was recovering at home.
“It was a wonderful outcome,” Jenks said. “I see more often than not a less than favorable outcome for these folks, and it is nice to see someone go home and be able to live a productive life and hopefully go on another cruise.”
Unfortunately, this outcome is not always the case. The expediency with which Jenks and others were able to start CPR was key in saving the man’s life. Time is of the essence when it comes to CPR, and even a couple of minutes delay can mean the difference between life and death.
“The old thing that time is muscle, referring to CPR and cardiac arrest, for every minute that you’re down without CPR is about a 10% decline in your chances of survival, you figure about 8-10 minutes, that’s about all you get,” Jenks explained.
Jenks has served as a firefighter and EMS worker for 43 years and has been teaching CPR for over 25 years. He started with Lebanon Life Saving Crew and has been with Bristol since 1999. Lifesaving has been his work all his life.
“His heart is always the right place, and he’s always ready to go the extra mile to help anyone,” said Stacy Farley, battalion chief for the Bristol Virginia Fire Department. “He’s someone you want on your team on the ambulance. He’s one of those guys you want with you for sure. The wisdom and experience that he brings to the table helps the department a lot.”
Jenks stresses the importance of learning CPR. The ratio for chest compressions to ventilations 30:2, but Jenks points out that the chest compressions are the most important part of the equation — if a rescuer is uncomfortable administering mouth-to-mouth, just compress the chest. He also notes that chest compressions need to be more rapid than most people think — compressions of about 100-120 per minute are required to sustain an adequate heart rate.
“We’ve got to make up for what the body is unable to do,” Jenks explained. “It is unable to pump blood, it is unable to breathe. So we have got to do something to replace those in the victim’s body. Even if the victim has a very slow pulse, you’ve got to look that and decide, is that adequate? Is that enough to sustain life? If it’s not, we’ve got to be able to replace the body’s ability to do that. That’s what CPR does, is it takes over for the body when it can no longer do what it is supposed to do.”
An AED is another life-saver — Jenks notes that the more modern devices are very user-friendly and instruct the user on what to do along the way. The user need not be trained in its use.
“You don’t have to be certified to do CPR — anybody can jump in and help somebody,” Jenks emphasizes. “You never know when something like this is going to happen. People worry if they will remember enough, know enough — you will. If you can’t remember the numbers, just compress the chest. That’s all you’ve got to do.”
Laura J. Mondul is a freelance writer. Email her with Hometown Stories ideas at features@bristolnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.