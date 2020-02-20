BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol will host the last of five community forums next month on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s strategic plan for diversity and inclusive excellence.

The forum is scheduled March 30 at the Bristol Virginia School Board office, 220 Lee St., according to a written statement. Others are planned for Norfolk, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and Falls Church.

Last year, Northam announced the country’s first cabinet-level diversity officer, who is charged with developing a sustainable framework to promote inclusive practices across Virginia state government; implementing a strategic plan to address systemic inequities in state government practices; and turning feedback from state employees, external stakeholders and community leaders into equity policy, according to the statement.

“It’s clear we must do more to make state government more inclusive and address historical inequities in areas like education, health care, and access to business opportunities,” Northam said.

All community forums are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

