Weather Alert

...BLACK ICE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... AFTER WIDESPREAD PRECIPITATION THROUGHOUT THE DAY ON THURSDAY, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP DOWN TO BELOW FREEZING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN THE 8 PM TO 10 PM TIMEFRAME. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL DROP DOWN INTO THE TEENS AND 20S LATE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. ANY RESIDUAL MOISTURE ON AREA ROADWAYS WILL FREEZE AND WILL LEAD TO BLACK ICE ON THE ROADWAYS. DRIVE WITH CAUTION THIS EVENING INTO FRIDAY MORNING AND SLOW DOWN. BE PREPARED FOR BLACK ICE ON AREA ROADWAYS ESPECIALLY SECONDARY ROADWAYS, BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.