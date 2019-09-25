BRISTOL, Tenn. — Public transit in Bristol, Tennessee, will be free Thursday, Oct. 3, for the city’s annual Dump the Pump celebration.
The annual event is designed to spotlight public transportation as both convenient and cost-effective, according to a news release from the city. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., an appreciation event will be held at Downtown Center featuring hot dogs and hamburgers, door prizes and live music by Thomas Taylor.
For more information, contact Public Services Manager Wes Ritchie at 423-989-5500, extension 2174, or view the Bristol Tennessee Transit route map at www.bristoltn.org/transitmap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.