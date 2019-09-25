BRISTOL, Tenn. — Public transit in Bristol, Tennessee, will be free Thursday, Oct. 3, for the city’s annual Dump the Pump celebration.

The annual event is designed to spotlight public transportation as both convenient and cost-effective, according to a news release from the city. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., an appreciation event will be held at Downtown Center featuring hot dogs and hamburgers, door prizes and live music by Thomas Taylor.

For more information, contact Public Services Manager Wes Ritchie at 423-989-5500, extension 2174, or view the Bristol Tennessee Transit route map at www.bristoltn.org/transitmap.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments