BRISTOL, Tenn. — The city of Bristol, Tennessee will distribute reusable, cloth masks at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center parking lot this afternoon.

The free giveaway will start at 1 p.m. in the parking lot along Alabama Street. Supplies are limited, they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and only available to those who physically show up.

More than 300,000 masks are being distributed across Tennessee’s 95 counties as part of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified-Command to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

For more information, contact the Department of Community Relations at 423-764-4171 or communityrelations@bristoltn.org.

