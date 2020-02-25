BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education accepted the resignation of its embattled schools director tonight after a "buyout" agreement was reached.
Under the agreement, former Director Tom Sisk will be paid six months of his base pay, which is more than $76,000.
The resignation comes after questions surfaced earlier this month about former Director of Schools Tom Sisk's academic credentials and his use of the title "doctor."
Sisk holds a doctorate in the study of coins and currency from an online school that isn't accredited by any agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
The board also appointed Annette Tudor as interim manager.
