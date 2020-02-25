BHC 02212020 Tom Sisk 01

Tom Sisk, the director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools, listens to questions from the public concerning his academic credentials during a meeting last Monday night. The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday to discuss Director of Schools Tom Sisk's contract, an agenda for the meeting shows.

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education accepted the resignation of its embattled schools director tonight after a "buyout" agreement was reached.

Under the agreement, former Director Tom Sisk will be paid six months of his base pay, which is more than $76,000.

The resignation comes after questions surfaced earlier this month about former Director of Schools Tom Sisk's academic credentials and his use of the title "doctor."

Sisk holds a doctorate in the study of coins and currency from an online school that isn't accredited by any agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

The board also appointed Annette Tudor as interim manager.

