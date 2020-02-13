More Information

Ashwood University

» Its website states it offers various degrees and diplomas at prices that range from $299 to $1,325, based on “life experience,” and it advertises “You DO NOT need to study, attend classes or give exams.” This comes with a 100% money back guarantee if the applicant is not approved for their degree.

» The website also states “Ashwood University is an accredited online university that offers a wide range of non-fake degrees program to suit the needs of any seeker of non-fake college degrees worldwide.”

» The university states it is accredited by the Global Accreditation Board for Distance Education and International Accreditation Association for Online Schools, neither of which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

» It is not listed in the Department of Education’s database of accredited post-secondary institutions and programs.

Education specialist degree

An education specialist degree is a type of post-graduate degree that is more advanced than a master’s degree but requires less coursework than a doctorate. It’s abbreviated as Ed.S. as opposed to the abbreviations for doctorate of education, Ed.D., or doctorate of philosophy Ph.D.