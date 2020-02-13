BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee’s director of schools acquired a doctorate in the study of coins and currency from an online university that is not recognized as an accredited institution by the U.S. Department of Education.
Questions about whether Director of Schools Tom Sisk has the academic credentials he claims and whether his use of the title “doctor” is appropriate have been raised by Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Hutton, who said he’s heard complaints from parents of students and other community members.
Sisk, who was hired last September, is referred to as “Dr. Tom Sisk” on the school system website.
He has signed his name as “Tom Sisk, Ph.D., NCCS” in letters obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier.
His LinkedIn profile states that he earned a doctoral degree in numismatic studies, but it does not state the name of the institution. However, the resume Sisk submitted to the school division when applying for the job lists no doctoral degree.
A public records request for Sisk’s personnel file when he was superintendent for the Limestone County Schools in Alabama reveals that it states he got his doctoral degree in numismatic studies in 2004 from Ashwood University. According to Alberto Betancourt, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Education, Ashwood is not accredited through any agency recognized by the department.
Ashwood offers everything from high school diplomas to doctoral degrees based on “life experience.” Its website’s homepage states: “No Need to Take Admission Exams, No Need To Study, Get Life Experience College Degree for What You Already Know!”
Sisk told the Bristol Herald Courier on Thursday that he sought the degree from Ashwood because he was then a coin appraiser. He said he’s had no contact with Ashwood since 2004, and he now wonders whether he was “tricked.”
“In many ways, I feel I’ve been a victim,” he said.
The schools director said he didn’t include the Ashwood doctorate on his resume because it’s not relevant to the position, and he added that he has never represented himself as having a doctorate in education.
His hesitancy to respond to community concerns, he said, was because he did not want to give credence to any claims that he was not qualified as director of schools.
“I have tremendous respect for individuals who go for a doctorate in a regionally accredited program,” Sisk said. “I apologize if they feel I have belittled them.”
He added that questions about his doctorate have been a tremendous distraction from his work for the school system. He also said if the problem is the way he signs his name, he’ll stop doing it.
Sisk’s resume on file with Bristol Tennessee City Schools states that he has an education specialist degree, a type of postgraduate degree that is more advanced than a master’s degree but requires less coursework than a doctorate, from the University of South Alabama. It also says he has a master’s degree in special education from West Virginia University, as well as other degrees and qualifications, but no doctoral degree is mentioned.
The Bristol Herald Courier confirmed with representatives from the University of South Alabama and West Virginia University that Sisk earned the degrees included on his resume.
Hutton, the county commissioner, said he was contacted by a constituent Jan. 30, and he reached out to Nelson Pyle, the chairman of the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education, and Sisk the same day. But he added that he didn’t receive any clear answers.
He said Pyle told him Feb. 7 that he saw Sisk’s credentials, but he could not remember where he got his doctorate.
Pyle gave the Herald Courier a similar statement.
Hutton said community members have told him they are concerned about integrity and honesty. As a product of the city school system and the parent of a student, he said he shares those concerns.
“I believe that an error has been made in our community; it is an error that impacts our community; it is an error that impacts our teachers; it impacts our parents; most of all, it impacts our students.” Hutton said. “Because of that, Bristol as a community is impacted. I believe it is my role to bring attention to this.”
Hutton said he has heard from more concerned parents and community members in the past several days, but as of Thursday afternoon had not received any official answers from school officials. He said the Bristol community deserves better.
Wayne Qualls, owner of Tennessee Education and Management Services who scouted Sisk for the Bristol job, said in an email to the Herald Courier he did not look closely at Sisk’s qualifications outside of his success as a school leader in Limestone County since he was hired there in 2012 and elsewhere. Qualls said that Sisk “NEVER represented himself as a ‘doctor.’”
The board hired Qualls in June at a cost of up to $7,000, plus expenses. Based on his recommendation, private one-on-one interviews between Sisk and board members as well as a public interview, the board hired Sisk at an annual salary of $135,000, with an $8,000 annual automobile allowance and benefits. Sisk was the only candidate the board publicly interviewed.
Rebecca Craddock, communications coordinator for the school division, said Sisk will address the questions at the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Bristol Tennessee Schools Administration Building.
School board member Eric Cuddy said Thursday the board members have heard concerns from the community, they are listening and will address them once they have all the facts.
