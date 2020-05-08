BRISTOL, Tenn. — Employees with Bristol Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation wore masks while they stood in the rain Friday afternoon to hand out free cloth masks to a steady stream of people in cars.
Mike Musick, recreation superintendent, directed cars, Adrienne Osborne, a secretary with the department, handed out the masks and Terry Napier, the director of the department, made runs between the boxes of masks and Osborne to make sure she didn’t run out.
“This is a time when you need to do nice stuff,” Napier said. “A little rain’s not gonna hurt you.”
More than 300,000 reusable, cloth masks are being distributed throughout Tennessee’s 95 counties as part of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s unified command to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
As part of this statewide campaign, the city of Bristol, Tennessee, operating out of the parking lot of the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center, held its first free giveaway of masks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though cloth face masks don’t provide the level of protection provided by surgical masks and medical face masks, cloth masks do prevent the wearer from spreading the disease while talking, sneezing or coughing. The CDC is encouraging all Americans, even those who feel healthy, to wear a cloth face mask in public.
However, city residents who weren’t able to get a mask Friday shouldn’t fret. Napier said during the three hours they spent handing out masks, they only gave away 270 of the more than 2,000 masks available. Napier said they will hold another mask giveaway at a later date that will be announced once it’s set.
He added that at least one more allotment of masks is expected from the state.
