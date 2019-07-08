BRISTOL, Tenn. — Visitors to Bristol, Tennessee’s website will see the site has undergone a facelift and restructured to be more user-friendly.
The city launched its updated website on July 2 and officially rolled it out Monday, according to a news release. Besides a more attractive design, it includes a transparency portal that provides residents with a single access point for city records and documents, a spotlight section that combines the latest city news and a calendar of events.
Terrie Talbert, director of community relations, said the previous website was 5 years old and needed to be replaced.