Local representatives from the Tennessee Legislature presented a check for $6,107.44 to Bristol, Tennessee city officials for unclaimed property.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — There is about $994 million in Tennessee’s unclaimed property fund, and local representatives from the state’s legislature presented Bristol, Tennessee city officials a $6,107.44 check for the city’s own unclaimed property at a brief Wednesday afternoon ceremony.

State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, and State Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, joined Mayor Margaret Feierabend, Vice Mayor Mahlon Luttrell and Councilman Vince Turner for the ceremony. Members of the Bristol Tennessee City Council were presented with an oversized check for the sum.

Jon Luttrell, the city’s director of community relations, said the money will likely go into the general fund.

“It’s amazing how many people have money, unclaimed sitting in the state coffers,” Lundberg said.

Patricia Porter, an employee within the city’s finance department, was also thanked at the ceremony by members of council for doing the work to recover the funds. Porter said of the unclaimed money she tracked down, about $5,200 was from an uncashed check from the 1990s and the rest of the money was about 40 or so small unclaimed items.

For more information on finding unclaimed property, go to https://treasury.tn.gov/Unclaimed-Property.

