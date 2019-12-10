The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating a school threat posted to social media on Tuesday.

"A threat was posted on social media via Twitter earlier today, which tagged the Tennessee High School and Bristol Tennessee City Schools district Twitter accounts," according to the city school district.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded and conducted a search of Tennessee High. By Tuesday afternoon, the school resumed a normal schedule, with the exception of third period testing which the district said would be moved to Wednesday.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments