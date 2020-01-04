BRISTOL, Tenn.—The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a person found a body in the woods.
The Police Department received a call Saturday from a person walking in the area reporting a possible dead body in the woods between Shankle Mill Road and Grove Park Drive. The first responding officers located the body of what appeared to be a deceased white man.
No evidence of criminal activity was discovered and detectives were clearing from the scene around 5 p.m., police said. The Sullivan County Coroner collected the body and it will be transported to the medical examiner's office in Johnson City for an autopsy.
Capt. Terry Johnson said information regarding the person's identity would not be released pending notification of next of kin.
