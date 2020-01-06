UPDATE: Authorities have identified the deceased man found over the weekend as Terry E. McMurray, 26, of Bristol, Tennessee, according to a Monday morning news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. 

The investigation is ongoing and authorities have not found any evidence of criminal activity surrounding McMurray's death, the release states. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Odle at 423-989-5530 or codle@bristoltn.org

BRISTOL, Tenn.—The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a person found a body in the woods.

The Police Department received a call Saturday from a person walking in the area reporting a possible dead body in the woods between Shankle Mill Road and Grove Park Drive. The first responding officers located the body of what appeared to be a deceased white man.

No evidence of criminal activity was discovered and detectives were clearing from the scene around 5 p.m., police said. The Sullivan County Coroner collected the body and it will be transported to the medical examiner's office in Johnson City for an autopsy.

Capt. Terry Johnson said information regarding the person's identity would not be released pending notification of next of kin.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments