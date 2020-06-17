BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department has again received reaccreditation from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

For the fourth time, the agency has been granted reaccreditation status, which was awarded June 10 during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police meeting in Franklin, Tennessee, according to a news release.

To achieve accreditation, an agency voluntarily submits to a four-year process of enhancing the agency’s professionalism and effectiveness using 164 state law enforcement standards and participating in a thorough on-site assessment, the release states. The standards evaluate an agency’s policies that address a variety of areas, including organizational, operational and budget management practices. The program is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services and ensure public safety, the release states.

“The standard of excellence that is met through this process is to be admired. We are proud to recognize the hard work of the Bristol Police Department, its staff and community leaders,” TACP President Richard Hall said in the release.

Police Department officers are consistently working to provide superior law enforcement services that contribute to the quality of life enjoyed in the community, Police Chief Blaine Wade said.

“This accreditation acknowledges that we take our work seriously, that we are continually working to improve, and that we have met ambitious goals that help to make Bristol a good place to live, to work, and to enjoy all our city has to offer,” Wade said.

The program allows agencies to have equal access to policies that enhance professionalism in law enforcement, the release states.

