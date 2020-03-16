BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is adopting precautions to ensure officer safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a BTPD press release states.
Officers will not enter private homes unless it is necessary and will strive to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Additionally, to help determine how calls will be handled, dispatchers will start asking questions related to sickness and COVID-19 exposure risk.
Emergency calls will still be handled as emergencies, but nonemergency calls may have a delayed response, and the responding officers may wear a medical gown, gloves, a mask and eye protection, the news release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.