BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is adopting precautions to ensure officer safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a BTPD press release states.

Officers will not enter private homes unless it is necessary and will strive to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Additionally, to help determine how calls will be handled, dispatchers will start asking questions related to sickness and COVID-19 exposure risk.

Emergency calls will still be handled as emergencies, but nonemergency calls may have a delayed response, and the responding officers may wear a medical gown, gloves, a mask and eye protection, the news release states.

