BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plans are in the works to put a new Dollar Tree store along state Route 394.
At its Monday night meeting, the Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission unanimously approved conceptual plans for a 10,000-square-foot Dollar Tree at the intersection of Highway 394 and Agero Drive, between the Eastman Credit Union and the Bank of Tennessee. The applicant for the plans is listed as George Gwinn of Appalachian Development Group and Johnson City developer Ed Street of Ed Street Development represented those behind the project at the meeting.
Because the proposed Dollar Tree would be in the city’s Highway 394 Overlay, the commission had to approve conceptual plans for the site before city staff could begin considering or approving site plans. Tim Beavers, director of the city’s developmental services department, said the overlay exists to improve safety on the highway by controlling the number of places where left turns can occur. Site plans have not yet been submitted to the city nor has the city been informed of a time frame for the development, Beavers added.
In other business, the commission voted to make a recommendation to Bristol Tennessee City Council that would increase the number of rules governing electronic signs in the city.
Under the recommended new rules:
» The number of non-residential zoned properties on which electronic signs can be placed would be expanded;
» Electronic message boards would be allowed as free standing signs or on walls but not both on a single lot;
» Animation on electronic signs would be banned;
» Electronic signs could not be used for off-premises advertising;
» On any electronic sign that has changing messages, messages would be allowed to take up 100% of the sign.
The commission also voted to make a recommendation to council that the city abandon sections of Tremont Avenue and Oakland Drive, as well as two unnamed alleys on land where the new Bristol Tennessee Middle School will be built. David Metzger, city transportation engineer, told the commission the measure would prevent problems later on in the middle school’s construction.