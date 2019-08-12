You are the owner of this article.
PUBLIC RECORDS REVIEW
Surveying the city

Bristol, Tennessee, owns 298 properties, some unused for years

City working to sell unneeded parcels, beginning with 14 lots

Bristol TN Property 01

The City of Bristol Tennessee owns 298 properties within the city limits. Steele Creek Park is No. 1 on the list as the most expensive property that the city owns.

 BHC File Photo
FOI logo

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Starting with 14 lots, Bristol Tennessee city staff members are working to sell unneeded city-owned properties and put them back on the tax rolls.

According to a list of properties acquired by the Bristol Herald Courier through a records request, the city owns a total of 298 properties, some of which have been unused for years.

City Manager Bill Sorah said the city acquires properties regularly and through various means. Sometimes, it buys property to seed redevelopment like it has done with the former Coyne and Bristol Products properties, while others may be donated to the city or acquired through tax sales, he said.

Bristol TN Property 02

The City of Bristol Tennessee owns 298 properties within the city limits. Steele Creek Park is No. 1 on the list as the most expensive property that the city owns.

“We end up with a bank of properties. Some of them we repurpose just like we have or are in the process of doing, some of them expand the boundaries of Steele Creek Park, but others we just mow,” Sorah said.

A Bristol Herald Courier analysis of the city property list found that the majority, 192, have not been assessed for value, and 241 had no assessed acreage. These unassessed properties include City Hall and its annex, several city schools, some fire stations and many others.

City Attorney Danielle Smith said the reason these properties don’t have an assessed value is that many have been owned by the city for a long time, and because the city doesn’t pay taxes, there is no need for the properties to be assessed. She added that getting all 192 of these properties assessed could prove prohibitively expensive. However, this makes it difficult to determine the sheer landmass owned by the city or the total value of the city’s real property, though it definitely exceeds $100 million.

Bristol TN Property 03

The City of Bristol Tennessee owns 298 properties within the city limits. Steele Creek Park is No. 1 on the list as the most expensive property that the city owns.

The main parcel of Steele Creek Park is the most valuable assessed property the city owns at about $1.4 million and the largest at about 3.4 square miles. However, Smith said it was given to the city by the federal government, so it can only be used as a park and never sold.

Smith said the city is frequently approached by people interested in purchasing property, and a new internal policy will grease the wheels on getting surplus properties into the hands of interested parties.

Under the policy, the staff will regularly evaluate whether there are properties that are no longer useful, determine the best way to dispose of them — whether through public auction, a negotiated sale or other means — find a buyer or recipient and then recommend approval by City Council.

Bristol TN Property 04

The City of Bristol Tennessee owns 298 properties within the city limits. The new Fire Station No. 5 is No. 2 on the list as the most expensive property that the city owns.

Smith added that while city staff has already begun to work under this process, it will take a while to put the 14 properties up for sale. But they expect to begin to close sales in September, October and November.

Many of the 14 lots and properties have been owned by the city for decades, and while some are miniscule in size, others are large enough to be redeveloped with small businesses or homes. The appraised values of these properties range from $2,600 to $24,500, but Smith said many are in poor shape, so the city will likely have to settle for a reasonable offer below the appraised value.

One property, 1325 Columbia Road, next to Hall’s Coal Yard, already has a house on it. There are also seven properties that are vacant land near Fourth Street and Wallace Street that would be suitable for new houses. These eight properties are expected to be sold through an internet auction.

Most of the other six parcels were the sites of old pump stations, sewer control panels or water tanks that the city has since retired.

Smith recommended that the city contact adjoining property owners to see if they are interested before putting them up for an auction online.

Bristol TN Property 05

The City of Bristol Tennessee owns 298 properties within the city limits. Pinnicle Park in The Pinnacle development comes in at No. 3 on the list of properties owned by the city.

DATABASE: Properties owned by Bristol Tennessee

Parcel Number Assessed Owner Property Address (Per Assessor) Assessed Value Acreage Purpose Action to be Taken Proposed Sale Method
036 115.00 BRISTOL CITY OF OLD BLOUNTVILLE HWY S OF 1386000 2148 Steele Creek Park (Golf Club House = 174,000, Nature Center = 1,119,000, Office = 111,000, Maintenance Shop = 102,000, Ampitheater = 35,700, Beach House = 361,000, Civitan Shelter = 82,600, Break Room Building = 142,000)
019 007.00 City of Bristol TN HWY 11W 1404 872500 2.7 Fire Station #5
019 186.05 City of Bristol TN Bristol West Blvd 699000 14.06 Pinnacle Park
020D E 033.00 City of Bristol TN Shelby St 372500 - Main Bristol Products property Dispose of Through RFP Process
082 107.00 BRISTOL TN CITY OF WHITE TOP RD N OF 360800 51.39 White Top Park (Restroom = 124,000, Soccer Field Lighting = 224,000, Baseball Field House = 266,000, Baseball Field Lighting & Fencing = 468,000, Maintenance Bldg = 97300, Restroom Bldg = 122,000)
020D E 034.00 CITY OF BRISTOL TN 7TH ST 136 334400 - Former Coyne Property Dispose of Through RFP Process
019 192.60 City of Bristol TN Pinnacle Pkwy 250 298300 4 Water Tank
020E D 044.00 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF VOLUNTEER PKWY 263800 - Wide Strip between Volunteer Parkway and Wes Davis Greenway; north of Dan Bieger's office; Keep for future trail stuff.
067 052.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EXIDE DR 237500 8.93 Exide Drive Fire Station #4 = 337,000, Police Garage = 262,000
021A B 011.00 BRISTOL CITY OF MARTIN L KING JR BLV 341 209500 - Anderson Park
020E D 046.00 BRISTOL CITY OF VOLUNTEER PKWY 165000 - Strip of land South of Windsor Ave Ext between Volunteer Pkwy & Wes Davis Greenway
021J D 021.50 BRISTOL CITY OF GEORGIA AVE 158000 12.37 Former Cortrim Property Dispose of Through RFP Process
021H M 009.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST 904 139100 - Vance Community Garden; Public Works? (Per insurance: Kerns Building, Storage = 34,300
019 188.45 City of Bristol TN Pinnacle Parkway 134700 2.71 Stormwater Property
020D D 009.00 BRISTOL CITY OF VOLUNTEER PKWY 128300 4.6 Wes Davis Greenway North of Anderson to South of Melrose; then from opposite Cortland St to North of West Cedar Street. Keep for future trail purposes.
055 109.00 BRISTOL CITY OF HOLSTON VIEW DAM RD 122000 20.9 Water Treatment - Intake (Listed as Emmett Road on Insurance List)
052 094.00 BRISTOL CITY OF VOLUNTEER PKWY 109900 26.31 Avoca Elementary School & Friendship Park (School = 2,233,000, library = 91,500)
037D D 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF BLUFF CITY HWY 102100 11 Haynesfield School, Pool, Baseball & Fire Station (School = 2,748,000; Fire Station1 = 172,000, Pool Bath House = 17,800, Pool = $160,000, Field Dressing rooms = 307,000, visitor stadium = 69,600, Home stadium = 145,000, Baseball Field Lighting = 136,000)
054 011.01 BRISTOL CITY OF BRISTOL METALS RD 100200 9.1 Partnership Park
020D E 020.00 BRISTOL TN CITY OF SHELBY ST 719 91300 - Music Park; Beaver Creek Waterway; parking on 8th street
021I K 023.00 CITY OF BRISTOL TN EDGEMONT AVE 1115 79100 - BTCS - near Tennessee High School
021I K 020.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1207 66200 - Across from TN High School - BTCS
125 004.50 BRISTOL CITY OF ROCK LN 440 66100 1.83 TCIP #3 Main Sewer Lift Station w/fence
021I K 024.00 CITY OF BRISTOL, TENNESSEE EDGEMONT AVE 1113 62000 - BTCS - near Tennessee High School
020D E 036.00 City of Bristol TN Broad Street 60800 - Team Sports Property Dispose of Through RFP Process
021A A 023.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST 51100 - Parking Lot across street from City Centre (Leased to Hurley)
038 059.10 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF HWY 421 48300 1.35 Near 394 and 421 interesction; back side of industrial park; keep for future development in industrial park.
020E B 037.05 BRISTOL CITY OF 9TH ST W OF 47200 3.72 Water Tower (3m gal Concrete Water Tank w/ Fence; 1130 Dale Street)
021A A 035.10 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST 42300 - Parking Lot on Shelby Street behind Paramount
020D D 003.20 BRISTOL CITY OF W STATE ST 926 35200 0.58 Pump Station (Old RW ROW); Part of this has been conveyed to Tenneva
020J B 016.25 BRISTOL CITY OF PARK ST 30200 11.53 Part of Steele Creek Park
036 117.00 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF VANCE DR N OF 28000 - Steele Creek Park
020D D 003.40 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST 911 27100 0.27 Old RW ROW; Water-Sewer Easement.
082 106.05 BRISTOL CITY OF WHITE TOP RD 27000 - Part of White Top Creek Park (Strip along creek)
021A A 028.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST 9-11 26300 - Parking Lot across street from Machiavelli's, behind BCM
020M D 038.00 BRISTOL CITY OF TENN SOUTHSIDE AVE 1523 26100 - Tennessee High School
052 082.05 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF CARDEN HOLLOW RD E OF 25200 - Steele Creek Park
097 018.43 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF RIVER RD 24700 - To be donated to Sullivan County.
021O A 013.00 BRISTOL CITY OF COLUMBIA RD 1325 24500 - CDBG Rental Property Surplus Auction
020D E 008.00 BRISTOL CITY OF STATE ST 826 22400 - Public Parking Lot
021 060.00 BRISTOL CITY OF KING COLLEGE RD 20000 - Triangular piece of land along Trammel Road/King College
037E D 012.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHIRLEY DR 20000 - Jersey Park
020N A 002.00 CITY OF BRISTOL TN SKYLINE DR NW OF 19800 3.44 Steele Creek Park; Might also be location of Sewer Lift Station with wood fence, $87,500 cash value located at 244 Skyline Drive)
020E G 003.00 CITY OF BRISTOL TENNESSEE 9TH ST 18800 - BTCS - Vacant Lot at corner of Dale and 9th (Anderson Elementary area)
020D F 031.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST 613 17600 - Parking Lot; Leased To Hurley
020D F 032.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST 611 14800 - Parking Lot; Leased To Hurley
020D H 033.00 CITY OF BRISTOL TN 8TH ST 324 14200 - Located Along Wes Davis Greenway Bridge - acquired for Flood Control Project
020E F 001.20 BRISTOL CITY OF WATAUGA AVE 14200 - Vacant Lot East of Watauga Ave, near Anderson Elementary; Could be used as parking for Anderson Elementary. Keep for now.
021 039.10 BRISTOL CITY OF OLD JONESBORO RD 14000 - Sinking Creek Sewer Lift Station
020D F 033.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST 613 13700 - Parking Lot; Leased To Hurley
020D F 034.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST 615 13700 - Parking Lot; Leased To Hurley
020D E 022.00 BRISTOL CITY OF TENN 8TH ST 12200 - Lot at NW corner of Shelby & 8th; Beaver Creek, walkway to Public Buses
023 025.20 BRISTOL CITY OF HENSON RD 350 11000 0.86 Former Water Tank Property Surplus. We don't need it for anything. Online Auction.
021C D 002.00 BRISTOL CITY OF E STATE ST 10900 1.9 Water Tower (1.5 M. Gal Concrete Water Tank w/fence)
021I E 018.00 BRISTOL TN CITY OF WALLACE ST 402 (400) 10800 - Wallace Street near Railroad ROW Surplus - we bought and tore down substandard housing. Online Auction.
067 070.95 BRISTOL CITY OF HWY 394 9600 1.6 ROW going back to White Top Park
054 012.40 BRISTOL CITY OF PARTNERSHIP PARK RD 9300 6.96 Partnership Park
021I G 002.00 CITY OF BRISTOL OAKLAND DR 1016 8000 - BTCS - Behind School Bus Garage on College
021A A 027.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST 15 7800 - Strip of land between parking lots across street from Machiavelli's
038B B 018.05 BRISTOL CITY OF CLAY ST 6800 - Lot in dogleg of Clay Street near Rosedale Lane Surplus. We don't need it for anything. online auction
020E G 005.00 BRISTOL TENNESSEE CITY OF 9TH ST 924 6600 - BTCS - near Anderson; near Corner of 9th & Dale
021A D 008.00 BRISTOL CITY OF TN E STATE ST 124 6300 - Part of Slater Center Basketball Courts
021H L 007.00 BRISTOL TN CITY OF 4TH ST 824 5400 - Small Lot between Melrose & Wallace, near Railroad Surplus - we bought and tore down substandard housing. Online Auction.
020E G 004.00 BRISTOL TENNESSEE CITY OF 9TH ST 5300 - BTCS - near Anderson; Corner of 9th & Dale
021H L 009.00 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF WALLACE ST 411 5100 - Vacant Lot on Wallace between 4th and 5th st Surplus - we bought and tore down substandard housing. Online Auction.
020D H 039.00 BRISTOL TN CITY OF VOLUNTEER PKWY 5000 - Strip between volunteer parkway & wes davis where old rail cars sit
021A D 017.00 CITY OF BRISTOL TENNESSEE MCDOWELL ST 415 4900 - Vacant Lot East of Slater Center Parking Lot
036B A 015.00 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF BROOKSHIRE DR 4700 - Purchased to put in sewer line. Could only be sold subject to sewer line easement reservation.
021I D 037.00 City of Bristol TN 825 Tremont Ave 4500 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 038.01 City of Bristol Tennessee 823 Tremont Ave 4500 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 039.00 City of Bristol TN 819 Tremont Ave 4500 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 040.00 City of Bristol TN 817 Tremont Ave 4500 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021A D 018.00 CITY OF BRISTOL TENNESSEE MCDOWELL ST 501 4400 - Vacant Lot East of Slater Center Parking Lot
021I D 004.00 City of Bristol TN 912 Oakland Drive 4400 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 006.00 City of Bristol Tennessee 920 Oakland Drive 4400 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021A D 009.00 BRISTOL CITY OF TN E STATE ST 4300 - Part of Slater Center Basketball Courts
021A D 010.00 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF E STATE ST 134 4300 - Part of Slater Center Basketball Courts
021I D 005.00 City of Bristol TN 916 Oakland Drive 4300 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 016.00 City of Bristol TN 915 Columbia Road 4300 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 017.00 City of Bristol TN 911 Columbia Road 4300 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I E 016.00 BRISTOL CITY OF WALLACE ST 410 4300 - Small lot near Norfolk Southern Railway Line Surplus - we bought and tore down substandard housing. Online Auction
021H L 004.00 BRISTOL CITY OF TN 4TH ST 818 4200 - Small Lot between Melrose & Wallace, near Railroad Surplus - we bought and tore down substandard housing. online auction
021I D 007.00 City of Bristol TN 924 Oakland Drive 4200 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 015.00 City of Bristol TN 919 Columbia Road 4200 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021A D 016.00 BRISTOL CITY OF MCDOWELL ST 413 4100 - Part of Slater Center Parking Lot
021H L 005.00 BRISTOL CITY OF TENN 4TH ST 820 4100 - Sewer Lift Station
021H L 006.00 BRISTOL TN CITY OF 4TH ST 822 4100 - Pump Station.
021I D 001.00 BRISTOL TENNESSEE CITY OF 900 Oakland Drive 4100 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 014.00 City of Bristol TN 923 Columbia Road 4100 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
022C C 013.00 BRISTOL CITY OF HENRY ANNA LN 4100 - Millwood Place Subdivision Sewer Lift Station
022I G 011.10 BRISTOL CITY OF CHATHAM RD 4100 - Candlewyck Sewer Lift Station w/Fence
021I D 002.00 City of Bristol TN 904 Oakland Drive 4000 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 008.00 City of Bristol TN 928 Oakland Drive 4000 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 013.00 City of Bristol TN 927 Columbia Road 4000 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 003.00 Sensabaugh Mia V 908 Oakland Drive 3900 - Expansion of Vance Middle School. Note: City received order of possession on May 24, 2019.
021I D 010.00 BRISTOL TN CITY OF 934 Oakland Drive 3900 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 011.00 City of Bristol TN 935 Columbia Road 3900 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 009.00 City of Bristol TN 930 Oakland Drive 3800 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
021I D 012.00 City of Bristol TN 931 Columbia Road 3700 - Expansion of Vance Middle School.
066K A 008.10 BRISTOL CITY OF FEATHERS CHAPEL RD 3100 0.057 Evans Creek Sewer Lift Station w/Fence; 2157 Feathers Chapel Road Per Tim, this property is no longer used for pump station purposes.
021I E 017.00 BRISTOL CITY OF WALLACE ST 406 3000 - Small lot near Norfolk Southern Railway Line Surplus - we bought and tore down substandard housing. Online Auction.
021H L 003.02 BRISTOL CITY OF TN 4TH ST 816 2600 - Small Lot between Melrose & Wallace, near Railroad Surplus - we bought and tore down substandard housing. Online auction.
020E H 004.00 CITY OF BRISTOL DALE ST 2400 - Access to Water Tower
021E B 002.10 BRISTOL CITY OF ROBIN RD 1300 - Small Triangle of land at top of Robin Road Hill where street divides Surplus - adjacent property owners might be interested. online auction - notify adjoining property owners of pendency of auction.
020J A 051.00 BRISTOL CITY OF BROAD ST 1000 - Part of Steele Creek Park
081E B 029.00 BRISTOL CITY OF FOX MEADOWS CIR 1007 1000 - Sewer Lift Station
018 037.10 BRISTOL TN CITY OF DECK VALLEY RD S OF - - Water Tower (250K Gal Steel water tank with fence)
019 044.00 BRISTOL CITY OF WALNUT HILL RD - 0.154 Location former Walnut Hill Pump Station Surplus - Can be sold. Makes sense for adjoining property to acquire this.
019 153.01 BRISTOL CITY OF WALNUT HILL RD E OF - 0.01 Sewer Control Panel - no longer used. Surplus - but only to neighboring property owner. Makes sense for adjoining property to acquire this.
019 186.10 BRISTOL TN CITY OF I-81 N OF - - Small lot northwest of I-81 and former Holiday Drive (identified on insurance list as 190 W. Holiday Drive, Water Booster Pump Station ($221,000); also 194 Holiday Drive, Sewer Lift Station w/ Fence ($160,000))
020A A 033.00 BRISTOL CITY OF GROVE PARK DR OFF - 1.272 Water Tower (750K Gallon steel water tank with fence)
020B D 041.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 042.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 043.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 044.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 045.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 046.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 047.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 048.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 049.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 050.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm - Water Booster Pump Station
020B D 051.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 052.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 053.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 054.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 055.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 056.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 060.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 061.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020B D 062.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST & K MART DR - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020C J 023.00 BRISTOL CITY OF OLD KNOBS RD - - 1.5 million gallon concrete water tank w/fence
020C K 029.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ANDERSON ST - - AKA 500 17th Street - Fire Station #3
020D E 009.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Entire Downtown Center between State Street & Shelby (per ins, 810 State Street/Shelby Street Parking Lot = 490,000)
020D E 031.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 8TH ST - - City Hall Annex Parking Lot on North Side from 8th Street to Western Edge of Creek
020D E 032.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 8TH ST 104 - - City Hall Annex Building and Parking Lot on West Side
020D E 038.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 8TH ST - - Main City Hall Building (northern end) and ROW over footbridge
020D H 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF BROAD ST - - Small Parcel near City Hall Bridge; Split by Anderson St.
020D H 002.00 BRISTOL CITY OF BROAD ST - - Sullivan County Justice Center portion of City Hall building
020D H 012.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ANDERSON ST - - Grassy area south of Sullivan County Justice Center, north of Anderson Street
020D H 013.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ANDERSON ST - - Part of City Hall Property (East creek bank; runs under Anderson)
020D H 014.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ANDERSON ST - - Small parcel south of Anderson, west of Penn stuart Parking Lot (on creek bank)
020E E 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ORCHARD ST - - Basketball Court; Corner of 9th & Haynes and 9th & Orchard
020E F 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 9TH ST - 3.6 Anderson Elementary School
020G B 003.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020G B 004.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SHELBY ST - - Lot North of Shelby Street between 24th & Elm; Mark Vance Trail and Drainage.
020L C 035.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 9TH ST - - Anderson Elementary School (Tennis Courts)
020L F 012.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 6TH ST EXT 1006 - - Lot split by Weaver Pike; East of Beaver Creek. Consider abandoning the right of way to the east. Haynes property to west should be caught in the tax sale. Can it be incorporated into a trailhead - question for Terry Napier. No need for it right now, but may arise.
020L F 029.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1100 - - Tennessee High School - Parking
020L F 030.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1106 - - Tennessee High School - Parking
020L F 031.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1110 - - Tennessee High School - Parking
020L F 032.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1114 - - Tennessee High School - Parking
020L F 033.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1116 - - Tennessee High School - Parking
020L G 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1200 - - Tennessee High School - Parking
020L G 002.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1204 - - Tennessee High School - Parking
020L G 003.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1208 - - Tennessee High School - Parking
020L G 004.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1216 - - Tennessee High School - Parking
020L G 005.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1220 - - Tennessee High School - Parking
020L J 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF CEDAR ST W OF - - Water Booster Pump Station - identified as 77 Knob Hill/1310 W Cedar St on insurance list
020L J 008.00 BRISTOL CITY OF CEDAR ST W - - West Cedar/Indian Trail Baseball Field (Press Box = 87800)
020L J 020.00 BRISTOL CITY OF RIDGE RD - - Water Tower (100K Gal Steel Water Tank w/ Fence 4 Ridgeview Drive/Knob Hill)
020M B 020.00 BRISTOL CITY OF VOLUNTEER PKWY - - Sliver of property at Southwest Intersection of Volunteer & West Cedar - Keep for future trail development.
020M D 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1501 - - Part of Tennessee High School (Track)
020M D 002.00 BRISTOL CITY OF CEDAR ST W 410 - - Part of Tennessee High School (Track)
020M D 003.00 BRISTOL CITY OF CEDAR ST W 408 - - Part of Tennessee High School (Track)
020M D 004.00 BRISTOL CITY OF CEDAR ST W 400 - - Part of Tennessee High School (Track)
021 056.00 BRISTOL CITY OF KING COLLEGE RD - - Holston View Elementary School
021A D 022.00 BRISTOL CITY OF MCDOWELL ST - - Slater Center - Building and most of Parking Lots
021C G 006.00 BRISTOL CITY OF BOOHER RD - - Corner of Booher Rd & King College Rd; Part of Water System
021F A 004.00 BRISTOL CITY OF E STATE ST - - Fire Station 2 /1109 King College Road
021G A 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF KENTUCKY AVE - - Fairmount Park
021G C 045.00 BRISTOL TN CITY OF VIRGINIA AVE 821 - 8.9 BTCS - Fairmount Elementary School (School = 13,370,000, Fencing = 160,000)
021H A 021.50 BRISTOL CITY OF 6TH ST - - Strip of land, corner of Locust and Sixth Street, abuts YMCA land & Heritage Homes; dedicated by deed as right of way. Needs to be shown on property tax assessor's map as right of way.
021H B 006.00 BRISTOL CITY OF MARTIN L KING JR BLV - - BTCS Main Office (Roundhouse)
021H E 003.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ASH ST - - Triangle of Land between Ash Street & Norfolk Southern RWY Line, possibly used to be part of Rotary Park. Need to keep for parking for Rotary Park.
021H E 004.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ASH ST - - Rotary Park (Lighting = 176,000, Field House = 260,000, Concession Stand = 159,000)
021H M 010.00 BRISTOL CITY OF OAKLAND DR 901 - - Vance Middle School (Athletic Field)
021H M 015.00 BRISTOL CITY OF MARTIN L KING JR BLV - - Sports Fields & Tennis Center
021H M 016.00 BRISTOL CITY OF MARION AVE - - Northern edge of Sports Fields near Tennis Center (BTCS)
021H N 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF GARLAND AVE - 0.8415 Clay Park (located on 7th Street)
021I A 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE - - Tennessee High School - (Main Building = $10,859,000, Vocational Wing = 2888000, Viking Hall = 8,617,000, Viking Castle Press Box = 41,000, Football Field Lighting = 56,900)
021I B 022.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1000 - - Tennessee high School - Parking
021I B 023.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1004 - - Tennessee high School - Parking
021I B 024.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE - - Tennessee high School - Parking
021I B 025.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1012 - - Tennessee high School - Parking
021I B 026.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1016 - - Tennessee high School - Parking
021I B 027.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1020 - - Tennessee high School - Parking
021I C 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE - - Vance Middle School - Main Building
021I F 011.00 BRISTOL CITY OF OAKLAND DR 0FF - - Strip of Land (Former Alley?) between 5th Street and Oakland, near College Surplus? Need to research origin of property.
021I F 038.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST - - Defriece Park
021I G 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF COLLEGE AVE - - BTCS Equipment Garage at corner of College & Oakland (Warehouse Building = 110,000, School Maintenance Building = 71,700)
021I K 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1309 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021I K 002.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1307 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021I K 003.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1305 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021I K 004.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1307 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021I K 005.00 BRISTOL CITY OF QUEEN ST 400 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021I K 006.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1300 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021I K 007.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1302 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021I K 008.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1304 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021I K 009.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1314 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021I K 010.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1316 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021I K 011.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1320 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021J H 046.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST EXT - - Triangle of Land on 5th Street/5th St Extended; no real purpose but also could serve as watershed for Defriece park
021J J 027.50 BRISTOL CITY OF OAKWOOD ST - - Park behind Virginia Ave. Food City
021K A 005.00 BRISTOL CITY OF VALLEY DR - - Oakwood Park
021O K 002.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ROCK QUARRY RD - - Part of Public Works Garage (identified on insurance as 212 Blackley Road) (transit garage w/fence = 176,000, Fuel Station w/ canopy = 133,000)
021O K 003.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ROCK QUARRY RD 123 - - Part of Public Works Garage
021O K 004.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ROCK QUARRY RD - - Part of Public Works Garage
021O L 004.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST EXT - - Curve of 5th Street near Blackley Road
021O L 005.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST EXT - - Curve of 5th Street near Blackley Road
021O L 006.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST EXT - - Curve of 5th Street near Blackley Road
021O L 007.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST EXT - - Curve of 5th Street near Blackley Road
021O L 008.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST EXT - - Curve of 5th Street near Blackley Road
021O L 009.00 BRISTOL CITY OF 5TH ST EXT - - Curve of 5th Street near Blackley Road
021O L 011.00 BRISTOL CITY OF BLACKLEY RD - - Parcel Near Blackley Road/5th Street Interstection
021O L 012.00 BRISTOL CITY OF BLACKLEY RD 128 - - Parcel Near Blackley Road/5th Street Interstection
021O L 013.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ROCK QUARRY RD - - Parcel Near Public Works Garage
021O L 014.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ROCK QUARRY RD - - Parcel Near Public Works Garage
021O L 015.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ROCK QUARRY RD - - Parcel Near Public Works Garage
021O L 016.00 BRISTOL CITY OF HILL ST - - Parcel Near Public Works Garage
021O L 017.00 BRISTOL CITY OF ROCK QUARRY RD - - Parcel Near Public Works Garage
021P A 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE - - Tennessee High School - Track
021P A 002.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE - - Tennessee High School - Track
021P A 003.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1409 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021P A 004.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AVE 1405 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021P A 005.00 BRISTOL CITY OF RUSTIC ST 408 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021P A 006.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1400 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021P A 007.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1402 - - Tennessee High School - Track
021P A 008.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE 1404 - - Tennessee High School - Track
022G F 001.10 BRISTOL CITY OF ROSCOMMON DR S OF - - Per Insurance: 325 Kilcoote Way, Tara Hill Sewer Lift Station
037C F 009.95 BRISTOL CITY OF NEAR KELLY RIDGE PVT DR - 0.89 Steele Creek Park
037E C 010.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE - 4.8 Haynesfield Park
037E D 005.00 BRISTOL CITY OF EDGEMONT AVE - - Triangle of Land corner of Edgemont & Sleepy Hollow; used to be a pump station. Surplus - adjacent property owners might be interested. Makes sense for adjoining property to acquire this.
037E E 028.00 BRISTOL CITY OF CEDAR VALLEY RD - - Cedar Valley Park
037J A 022.00 BRISTOL CITY OF VANCE DR - 16.4 Rooster Front Park; Animal Shelter (Animal Shelter = 80,500)
037J B 002.00 BRISTOL TN CITY OF VANCE DR S OF - 7.7 Wooded Property South of Restrooms/Pavilion where trail continues back to sewer works. Keep for future trail stuff
037J B 007.00 BRISTOL TN CITY OF VANCE DR - 8.1 Rooster Front Park Restrooms & Charlie Robinette Park) (Restroom/Pavilion = 110,000)
037O C 044.00 BRISTOL CITY OF SUMMERWOOD DR - - Bristol Public Library - Avoca Branch
038A C 010.00 BRISTOL CITY OF WEAVER PIKE - 11.6 Transit Garage (Garage Bldg 1= 288,000, Building B = 60,300, Storage Building = 124,000)
038A C 011.00 BRISTOL CITY OF WEAVER PIKE - - Transit Garage
038H A 020.00 BRISTOL CITY OF BELLEBROOK RD - 0.35 Cedar Valley Park
053 002.00 LEH Partners c/o Samuel J Loven AVOCA RD S OF - - 1.5 MG Steel Water Tank w/fence located on easement on real property
054 006.00 BRISTOL CITY OF RAYTHEON RD - 3.67 Currently used as Sullivan County Transfer Station
055 149.00 USA-TVA ROOTY BRANCH RD - 168.6 Water Treatment Plant located on an easement on this property; 364 South Holston Dam Road (Plant = 9480000, maintenance bldg = 44,000
081 010.00 BRISTOL CITY OF COUNTY RD - 108.5 Wastewater Treatment Plant (compost Facility = 4,958,000, Compost Storage Pad & Pond = 346,000, Waste Water Plant = 19,200,000, Main Sewer Lift Station = 4,583,000, 6 Bay Main Shop = 27,600, Compost Amend Building = 111,000)
081 010.20 BRISTOL CITY OF PATTERSON HILL RD N OF - 40.59 Wastewater Treatment Plant - Buffer Property
081 126.01 BRISTOL CITY OF BUFFALO RD - - Metering station for wastewater treatment plant.
081 145.50 BRISTOL CITY OF PATTERSON HILL RD 489 - 157.24 Demolition Landfill
082 098.00 BRISTOL CITY OF WHITE TOP RD - - Strip of Land (Former ROW?) from White Top Extended to 394.
082B A 001.00 BRISTOL CITY OF MAPLEHURST LN - - Strip of land (former ROW?) heading northwest from Maplehurst Lane toward Thomas Bridge Road
094 007.00 BRISTOL CITY OF CENTENARY RD - 1.5 Likely a BTES Substation
019 157.00 Wellmont Health System MEDICAL PARK BLVD - - 800k Gal Steel Water Tank w/fence located on easement on real property owned by outside party
020D E 036.00 City of Bristol TN Broad Street - - P/o Bristol Products Property Dispose of Through RFP Process
020E D 038.00 Carl R. Moore Jr 577 English St - 0.324 Portion of Assessed Tract conveyed to City by TDOT - ROW relinqueshment; Subject to Reversion to the State of Tennessee for failure to continue public ownership and use.
020E D 039.00 Carl R. Moore Jr 571 English St - - Portion of Assessed Tract conveyed to City by TDOT - ROW relinqueshment; Subject to Reversion to the State of Tennessee for failure to continue public ownership and use.
036 113.00 City of Bristol TN Rock Farm Rd - - Property donated to City for addition to Steele Creek Park
066 037.00 Cox Virginia & Lucinda (C. Graham Trustees) 1960 Feathers Chapel Rd - - Sewer Lift Station w/fence; 2004 Feathers Chapel Rd; located on easement over property owned by outside party.
N/A 710 E Redstone/East - - 750K Steel Water Tank w/ fence located in Virginia
N/A 360 Lakeview Drive - - Sewer Lift Station w/fence; located on south shore of Holston River - TVA Easement
FEATHERS CHAPEL RD - - Pump Station on Feathers Chapel- located on easement on parcel 066 98.0
021A A 007.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING SHELBY ST - - BTHRA
021A B 033.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING EDGEMONT AVE - - BTHRA
021B D 029.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING E STATE ST - - BTHRA
021H A 002.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING MARTIN L KING JR BLV - - BTHRA
021H B 016.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING MARTIN L KING JR BLV - - BTHRA
021H N 002.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING ASH ST - - BTHRA
021I F 017.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING COLLEGE AVE - - BTHRA
021O F 001.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING VIRGINIA AVE - - BTHRA
021O G 007.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING KENTUCKY AVE - - BTHRA
021O G 010.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING VIRGINIA AVE - - BTHRA
021O G 020.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING BIRCH ST - - BTHRA
021O G 021.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING VIRGINIA AVE - - BTHRA
021O H 016.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING KENTUCKY AVE - - BTHRA
038 057.00 BRISTOL TENN HOUSING HWY 421 - - BTHRA
019 129.10 BRISTOL TENN ELEC SYSTEM MEDICAL PARK BLVD - - BTES
020D E 028.00 BRISTOL TENN ELECTRIC SHELBY ST - - BTES
020H A 046.00 BRISTOL TENN ELECTRIC HWY 126 - - BTES
021 049.00 BRISTOL TENN ELECTRIC KING COLLEGE RD - - BTES
036 079.05 BRISTOL TN CITY OF HWY 126 - 1.9 BTES Substation
037O D 006.00 BRISTOL CITY OF BLUFF CITY HWY - 0.92 BTES Substation
038 059.20 BRISTOL CITY OF INDUSTRIAL DR EXT - 56.89 BTES - Industrial Park
038 059.24 BRISTOL CITY OF INDUSTRIAL DR - 2.66 BTES - Industrial Park
038 059.27 BRISTOL CITY OF INDUSTRIAL DR - 4.43 BTES - Industrial Park
038 163.10 BRISTOL CITY OF OLD JONESBORO RD 1329 - 0.88 BTES
040 008.20 BRISTOL CITY OF HWY 44 - 1.2 BTES - Airport Substation
051 063.10 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF LAKENHEATH DR - - BTES - substation
052 095.00 BRISTOL TENN ELECTRIC VOLUNTEER PKWY - - BTES
052 096.00 BRISTOL CITY OF VOLUNTEER PKWY - 48.1 BTES Headquarters
054 007.00 BRISTOL CITY OF RAYTHEON RD - - BTES Substation
065P A 022.00 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF ADAMS CHAPEL RD - - BTES - Near airport substation
065P A 023.00 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF HWY 75 - - BTES - Substation near airport
065P A 024.00 BRISTOL TENN CITY OF HWY 75 1064 - - BTES - Near airport substation
066B A 048.00 BRISTOL CITY OF BLOUNTVILLE BLVD - 1.77 BTES Substation
067 031.00 BRISTOL TENN ELEC SYSTEM OLD BETHEL RD - - BTES
068 007.10 BRISTOL CITY OF TECH LN 2019 - 60.35 BTES - Bristol Business Park
068 007.30 BRISTOL CITY OF TECH LN 2020 - 22.56 BTES - Bristol Business Park
081 148.15 BRISTOL CITY OF BEAVER CREEK RD - - BTES Substation
083 089.00 BRISTOL TENNESSEE CITY OF SHARPS HOLLOW RD 409 - 15.15 BTES
107 025.20 CITY OF BRISTOL TN HWY 75 3610 - - BTES - Substation near Boone Lake Dam

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

