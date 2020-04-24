BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council is set to discuss reopening the local economy with officials from the Sullivan County Health Department at a called teleconferenced meeting this morning.
The 10 a.m. meeting will broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel as well as Bristol Tennessee Essential Services channel 16 and Charter channel 192. During the meeting, council will receive an update on how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Sullivan County. Members will hear available details about the Health Department’s plans for reopening the local economy, as well as how events will be managed and what the allowable event capacity will be while the pandemic continues.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will hold a press briefing at 10 a.m. to unveil the first round of guidelines for reopening the Tennessee economy, which will focus on reopening retail establishments and restaurants that follow specific requirements.
Lee announced Monday that many businesses in 89 of the state’s 95 counties would reopen on May 1, but counties with their own independent health departments, such as Sullivan County, will be excluded. He said these counties have his support, but those county health departments are the ones that will come up with their own plans on how and when to reopen.
Gary Mayes, the director of the Sullivan County Health Department, said Sullivan County plans to follow Lee’s lead and is prepared to align and synchronize timelines for reopening the county with those outlined in Lee’s plans as it is appropriate. Mayes said the county would release its own guidelines once it learns of Lee’s plans.
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend told the Bristol Herald Courier on Thursday morning that she was not sure if health department officials would share finalized plans for reopening the county’s economy but knew council members would have questions for the health department.
