Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SULLIVAN COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... HAWKINS COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... GREENE COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... NORTHWESTERN CARTER COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... NORTHEASTERN HAMBLEN COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF BRISTOL IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 600 AM EDT. * AT 303 AM EDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED SOME FLOODED ROADWAYS ACROSS THE AREA. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS THE AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... JOHNSON CITY, KINGSPORT, MORRISTOWN, BRISTOL TN, GREENEVILLE, ELIZABETHTON, ROGERSVILLE, JONESBOROUGH, TUSCULUM AND SURGOINSVILLE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS UP TO 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&