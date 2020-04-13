BRISTOL, Tenn. — For the past few months, water has been accumulating on the pavement near the Volunteer Parkway and Anderson Street intersection — even on dry days — but a Bristol, Tennessee utility services manager said the city suspects an oversaturated groundwater table is the cause, not a waterline leak.
Will Witcher, utility services manager for the city, said the city became aware of the issue in early February, and the city has done tests and investigated but found no signs that indicate there is a leaking waterline. He said the likely cause is that the frequent and often heavy rain the area has experienced in the last several months has saturated the groundwater table and that water is now seeping through the pavement.
To confirm their suspicions, the city is taking steps to bring onboard a firm that specializes in leak detection. Witcher said he was hesitant to reveal the name of firm at this point in time because they hadn’t finalized contract details yet. He added that tentatively the city wants to have the firm start looking into the cause of the water accumulation toward the end of April. The firm’s services would cost less than $10,000 and therefore not require the approval of Bristol Tennessee City Council, he said.
Once they are sure it’s a groundwater issue, Witcher said the city will work with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to find a solution that will stop the seepage and potential damage to the pavement.
