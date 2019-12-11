BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two Bristol Tennessee Police Department officers have been recognized for their efforts in dealing with suicidal individuals.
Officers Jody Camper and Tianna Macias were presented Wednesday with Distinguished Performance awards. Camper, who serves as the school resource officer at Tennessee High School, was presented with a certificate accompanied by a meritorious ribbon, according to a city news release. His actions in dealing with a suicidal student led to the recognition.
Macias received a certificate for her efforts in dealing with a suicidal woman who was threatening to throw herself off the Anderson Street bridge, the city said.
