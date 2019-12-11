BRISTOL, Tenn.—Two Bristol Tennessee Police Department officers have been recognized for their efforts in dealing with suicidal individuals.

Officers Jody Camper and Tianna Macias were presented Wednesday with Distinguished Performance awards.

Camper, who serves as the school resource officer at Tennessee High School, was presented with a certificate, accompanied by meritorious ribbon to be worn on his uniform, according to the city. His actions in dealing with a suicidal student are what lead to his being recognized.

Macias received a certificate for her efforts in dealing with a suicidal female who was threatening to throw herself off the Anderson Street bridge.

In both cases the officer's actions were instrumental in achieving a successful outcome, the city said.

