The city of Bristol, Tennessee will reopen municipal buildings and facilities to the public Tuesday, according to a news release.
Offices at city hall and the municipal annex have been closed in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors to city buildings will need to go through a health screening, which will include a temperature scan and questions about potential virus exposure and symptoms, the release states. Visitors are asked to wear a face mask and masks will be available for people who do not have their own.
Still, people are encouraged to conduct business with the city electronically whenever possible.
“We sincerely appreciate the understanding and cooperation from our citizens as we’ve adapted our service delivery to protect the health of both the public and our city employees,” City Manager Bill Sorah said in the release.
“While the risks posed by COVID-19 remain, we have been able to minimize its impact in our region by adhering to the guidance of our state and public health officials. If we maintain this commitment as a community, we can look forward to a strong reopening of our economy and a return to life in Bristol that looks more like normal.”
Other announcements issued Friday include scheduled reopenings of the Nature Center at Steele Creek Park and administrative offices at the Slater Community Center on Tuesday. Exercise facilities at Slater will remain closed, the release states.
City parks that have also limited recreational offerings and services in recent weeks have reopened playgrounds, but basketball courts and athletic fields will stay closed for the time being.
Shelter rentals will resume July 1.
The State Street Farmer’s Market is also set to kick off its season on June 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., but will be relocated from Downtown Center to the Municipal Parking Lot off Shelby Street to ensure space between vendors, according to the release.
A number of closures and cancellations are still in effect. The Haynesfield Aquatic Center, for example, will not open this summer.
