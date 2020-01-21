BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council floated the idea Tuesday of asking state legislators to carry a bill that would allow Bristol and other cities in the Volunteer State to institute a meals tax.
During a work session that lasted more than six hours, council held its first public discussion of its financial priorities for the 2021 fiscal year. A major topic was legislation that would allow cities to have the option of establishing a meals tax, which has been of interest for leaders in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City for several years.
City Manager Bill Sorah said legislation has been drafted, but legislators must be convinced that a meals tax is a good idea that would generate funds to benefit the cities.
He added that because of the imminent loss of the Hall income tax, a meals tax could be a potential new revenue source. The Hall tax was enacted in 1929 and is imposed on individuals and other entities that receive interest from bonds and notes and dividends from stock. In 2016, the General Assembly agreed to phase it out, with its elimination on Jan. 1, 2021.
Members of council agreed that money from such a meals tax should go toward projects that improve tourism and recreation offerings such as trails and greenways but also necessary upgrades or renovations to school facilities.
Councilman Chad Keen said that his top priority is school facilities, whether that is renovating the five elementary schools and Tennessee High School or consolidating the elementary schools into four, with one a new school. But doing so would require that the city come up with $40 million.
“We’ve got $40 million we’ve got to come up with,” he said. “For me, looking at funding sources, the meals tax could be a huge part of that.”
Council, however, agreed to wait until some studies currently underway, including one about the possibility of a baseball stadium in the city, are complete before taking anything related to the meals tax to legislators.
Sorah also said he’s had conversations with Tom Sisk, director of the city school system, to come up with an arrangement to pay for school resource officers at the city’s five elementary schools. He said there is a state grant that would pay $35,000 per new school resource officer, but that grant would not be around forever, so they need a plan to make having SROs in each school financially feasible. Under a plan he and Sisk are currently discussing, the city would pay for equipping and training the officers, and the school system would be responsible for salaries and benefits. Sorah said they plan to look for retired law enforcement officers to fill the positions.
On another subject, a draft of the fiscal year 2021 budget will be revealed at City Council’s April work session and is expected to be considered on first reading at the May City Council meeting with second reading in June.
