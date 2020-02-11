BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two Bristol, Tennessee employees were recognized with the city’s Employee of the Year Award for assisting a motorist who drove over an embankment last winter.
Richard Conner, a maintenance worker, and Don Venable, a construction superintendent, helped the motorist until first responders arrived. They were presented with the award by Mayor Margaret Feierabend and City Manager Bill Sorah at a Tuesday luncheon.
They were among 13 city employees who received Bristol First awards during 2019. All Bristol First recipients were considered for the Employee of the Year Award. The Bristol First award was created in 2014 to recognize service to the public, service to other city employees, leadership and other exceptional qualities.
Others recognized with 2019 Bristol First awards were: Capt. Charlie Thomas of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department; Blake McCracken of the Department of Development Services; Maj. Matt Austin of the BTPD; Janet Ross, Department of Development Services; Jonathan Baumgardner, Robert Bebber, Greg Cotter and Caleb Russell, Development Services; and Ronnie Mutter, Wes Ritchie and Tyler Tester of Development Services.
