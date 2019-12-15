BRISTOL, Tenn. — Though he’s only been the director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools for a little more than a month, Tom Sisk is already taking steps to improve the system’s career and technical education programs.
Sisk will give a report on his plans at the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education meeting at 6 tonight.
One initiative, the Reaching Industrial Students Educationally, or RISE program, would involve the school district and a local community college partnering with a local business to hire one of their employees to work part-time as a technical education instructor for the college and school.
Sisk said during the board’s Thursday workshop that when schools usually hire instructors for technical education, they come directly out of an industry. But as they spend time outside that trade and in the classroom, they may end up behind on newer industry practices. Having instructors who are still employed in the industry they are teaching circumvents this, he said.
Sisk said they have spent several weeks working on these initiatives and they need help now from the board and the community to find potential industry instructors for the program. He added that he thinks they should establish relationships with local companies like BurWil Construction.
Other planned initiatives will focus on teaching students soft skills needed to be successful in the work place, like job site safety and phone etiquette. He also said they’re looking at establishing programs that would help students start college early, create apprenticeship opportunities with local businesses and scholarships for students.
Sisk said he hopes they will be able to roll out these initiatives by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
