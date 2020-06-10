BRISTOL, Tenn. — For the second year in a row, the city of Bristol, Tennessee is poised to give significantly less money to the Bristol Convention and Visitors Bureau.
At Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting Tuesday night, council spent a considerable amount of time discussing the amount of city funds that will be appropriated toward the CVB in fiscal year 2021. As it is outlined under a draft appropriations agreement, the CVB will receive 40% of the city’s occupancy tax with the maximum amount the CVB could receive set at $124,000. In previous years, the city has given the CVB 50% of its occupancy taxes, and $170,000 was allocated in fiscal year 2020.
The subject of CVB funding was broached at the meeting when Mayor Margaret Feierabend read a prepared statement from Jerry Caldwell, general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, who couldn’t attend the meeting. In the statement, Caldwell requested that council get input from local businesses and tourism attractions to find out what value the CVB has to them. Caldwell said he finds the CVB valuable because it finds out about other activities that race fans can do while in the city outside of BMS. The statement closed with Caldwell saying he hopes city officials can sit down and talk about the value of tourism, marketing, the CVB and what success looks like.
Shortly after Caldwell’s statement was shared, Councilman Chad Keen asked why council agreed to lower the appropriation amount.
Councilman Vince Turner said occupancy tax revenues for the city have declined somewhat over the past few years. In 2018, revenues were $433,659, in 2019 they were $385,493 and for 2020 the city estimates they will only net $310,000 from occupancy taxes, with the COVID-19 pandemic to blame for some of that. Turner added that he recommended the 40% figure because it seemed fair, and he did so before he knew the city had been giving 50% of its occupancy taxes for years.
Councilwoman Lea Powers, a member of the CVB board, said this decision didn’t come from nowhere.
“If the CVB were truly a part of the city and it had shown a decline over three years and did not provide the information that was requested by council repeatedly, there would be some real change to come to that department,” Powers said. “We’ve been told over and over again that the CVB considers itself the marketing arm of both cities.”
She said the city has given considerable funds to the CVB over the last few years. In return, she said council has asked to see the CVB’s budgets in detail, asked to receive PowerPoint presentations and asked to see collected data, but their requests have not been answered. The city is now at a point where, if the CVB wants funding from Bristol, Tennessee, an autonomous board must be established that the director of the CVB answers to. The board, in turn, would be responsible for making the CVB’s financial decisions, reviewing CVB data and empowering that director.
Keen said the CVB isn’t the only entity that the city is set to give less to. For fiscal year 2021, funding to United Way was decreased by $16,000, or 44%, Second Harvest Food Bank was decreased by $1,500, or 60%, and no money will go to Rhythm & Roots Reunion, because organizers are being allowed to use for free a mobile stage the city purchased recently.
The city took no action on any of the nonprofit funding appropriations. Feierabend said that before funding agreements for fiscal year 2021 are approved, City Council should hold a public meeting with representatives from the CVB and other relevant parties. A date for the meeting was not set.
In other business, council approved the fiscal year 2021 budget on second reading. The budget totals $135.5 million, an increase of $14.4 million, or 12%, from the current budget. The property tax rate will be set at the current level of $2.16 per $100 of assessed value. City water, sanitary sewer, solid waste and stormwater fees will also stay the same. The city expects to draw $384,000 from its general fund balance, which currently totals $15.4 million, to make up for some tax revenue streams impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s portion of the budget totals $73.6 million, an increase of $11.6 million, or 19%, from the previous year. Funding for the school district will total $61.9 million, an increase of nearly $3 million from the 2020 fiscal year budget.
Council also approved a resolution that commits $2.5 million toward construction of the new Bristol, Tennessee middle school. This resolution also rescinds a previous resolution council approved in October 2018, which states that council would only commit a formula-based amount not to exceed $2.5 million.
City Manager Bill Sorah said the new resolution is necessary to update and clarify what the city is committing toward the school system.
Council also approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2020 budget. The amendment to the budget reflects increased revenues or expenditures beyond those originally anticipated and includes:
• General purpose school fund increased by $630,000 to $40.6 million
• School nutrition fund increased by $139,000 to $2.4 million
• Electronic citation fee fund by $3,875 to $12,000
• Solid waste fund increased by $229,840 to $2.1 million
• Debt service fund increased by $6.7 million to $10.6 million
• Capital equipment fund increased by $96,450 to $925,000.
