BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend seems poised to serve two consecutive one-year terms as mayor.
At its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, City Council will reorganize and welcome two new members, Vince Turner and Mahlon Luttrell. It will also vote to appoint a mayor and vice mayor from its members.
Feierabend said she will serve again if asked, Keen and Luttrell said they plan to vote for her, and Turner said he would vote for her if she decided to do another term. Councilwoman Lea Powers could not be reached for comment.
In Bristol, Tennessee, the mayor serves a largely ceremonial position and has no significant executive or administrative powers or duties beyond those of the other members of council. The role of vice mayor is to fill in for the mayor if he or she is absent from a meeting or fill the position for the remainder of the previous mayor’s term should the position be vacated.
All three returning members of council, Feierabend, Lea Powers and Chad Keen, have served as mayor. Feierabend was the city’s first woman mayor when she was appointed in 1997, and she has served as mayor several times over the last two decades.
Feierabend said she anticipates she will be asked to serve another term. She said she’s undecided on who she will support for vice mayor, though everyone on the council is equally qualified.
Keen said he plans to vote for Feierabend as mayor and Luttrell as vice mayor, with the hope that Luttrell would take up the position of mayor next year and then serve for two years. He said council is considering the possibility of changing the way the city chooses its mayors, either by having them serve two-year terms or allowing city voters to elect the mayor, as is done in Kingsport.
Luttrell, who was elected in May, said the city moved in a positive direction over the past year, and he will vote to reappoint Feierabend. However, he also said he’s undecided on who will get his vote for vice mayor.
Turner said he had no favored candidate for either position but said he was not interested in being appointed to either at this point.