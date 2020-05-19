BRISTOL, Tenn. — Houses in Bristol, Tennessee in the $120,000 to $180,000 range often sell a few days after they are listed, but demand for higher-end residences is low, according to a recently updated study.
At the request of Bristol Tennessee City Council, city staff members updated the city’s housing inventory and needs study, which was completed in 2017.
At the council’s called teleconference work session Tuesday morning, members discussed the implications of the study and what steps could be taken toward incentivizing future residential development.
City staff members interviewed Hagan Horn, association executive of Bristol Tennessee-Virginia Association of REALTORS, and association board members for the study.
Staff members learned a strong market exists for houses up to $250,000, but not much inventory is available. Bristol, which has a median household income of $40,447 a year, is not able to support a market of houses that cost $350,000 or more, unlike Johnson City or Kingsport.
Other feedback city staff received: Most buyers are not looking for fixer-uppers, and there is a lack of single-floor homes with patios available for less than $225,000.
Association members told the city that single-floor patio residences are in demand with seniors as well as young homebuyers who do not want to deal with significant yardwork or property maintenance.
Councilman Chad Keen said if a market for homes above $350,000 is not attractive, and people looking for homes in that price range are looking at Johnson City, then the city should look for grants, infrastructure incentives and other ways to encourage residential development for houses at price points that are in demand.
Councilwoman Lea Powers said the study shows the city still needs to incentivize residential development but may have do so in creative ways.
“We’ve done everything we can do organically to encourage development in Bristol, and other than multi-family units, we are not getting as much of it as we probably need,” Powers said.
She said it was worth considering how the city can work through the Industrial Development Board to incentivize residential development. The board can authorize certain incentives that the City Council cannot.
Members of City Council agreed they should have a meeting with developers, bankers and real estate agents to get a better sense of what they can do to incentivize residential development and increase the city’s inventory of homes.
