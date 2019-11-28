BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three members of Bristol Tennessee City Council said this week they either support moving or would consider moving future city elections from May to November to save the city money and increase voter turnout.
At its Tuesday work session, council heard a presentation on the dates of City Council elections and government structure from Pat Hardy, a consultant with the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Services, and Jason Booher, Sullivan County administrator of elections.
Members of council previously said they wished to hear about alternatives to current election schedules and city government structure.
Booher explained that council had the option to change the date of their elections, which are held in May, to either August or November through an ordinance — with the option to go back to May elections at a later date. He said the next scheduled date for a city election is May 18, 2021, but if council changed the date, it would be Aug. 4 or Nov. 8, 2022. Additionally, terms for City Council and the Board of Education officials would be extended to the new election date.
Changing the date of the election could potentially increase voter participation in a city where turnout was 11% for the last two city elections. Booher said a 2016 study found that when local election dates are moved from standalone to regularly scheduled elections, there can be a 29% to 35% increase in turnout on average for those local elections. He said two 2013 studies in California found consolidated elections overall had higher voter turnout and higher down-ballot turnout for local elections.
Booher added there could be savings for the city of $13,000 or more per election, with legal notices the Sullivan County Election Commission sends out being the only remaining item the city would need to pay for.
However, if council moved its election to August, the ballot could end up being too lengthy, since Sullivan County also holds its elections in August, Booher cautioned. That could be avoided if council moved its election date to November. As far as voter confusion, Booher said it may be an issue during the first election following the change but should not be an issue for subsequent elections.
Councilwoman Lea Powers said she would support switching to a November election date, since voting turnout might be lower in August with many residents going on vacation. Councilman Vince Turner also spoke in favor of a November date, which he said could potentially save the city up to $13,000 every two years to consolidate elections with statewide and national races. Councilman Chad Keen also said he supported moving the elections.
Vice Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said the potential savings for the city was attractive, but he was somewhat skeptical about whether more voters would participate in the local elections.
Mayor Margaret Feierabend said she did not like the idea of moving city elections to either August or November, but if the city did consider making the switch, it would be best to talk to cities that have already made that change and been through at least one election cycle. Feierabend added she would also like to see if the potential increase in voter turnout documented in the studies Booher mentioned was due, in part, to other factors.
However, Booher said he guaranteed moving the election to November would increase voter turnout for the city elections. He added if the city decided to move forward it would be better to do it sooner rather than later to make sure there would be time to get the word out to voters.
