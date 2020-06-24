BRISTOL, Tenn. — Members of the Bristol Tennessee City Council suggested Tuesday that providing part of the city’s hotel room occupancy tax revenues to the Convention and Visitors Bureau would be contingent on changes to the organization’s governing board.
The occupancy tax would replace a previously proposed $49,000 city allocation discussed earlier this month.
The CVB has been the subject of debate in recent months as Bristol, Tennessee’s leaders have called on their counterparts in Bristol, Virginia to contribute more funding to the bureau, which is a part of the Chamber of Commerce and tasked with marketing the city to tourists.
Tennessee council members are now advocating for restructuring the CVB — also called Discover Bristol — so that representation on its governing board would reflect the levels of funding each city provides.
In fiscal year 2020, Bristol, Tennessee gave the bureau $170,000, and Bristol, Virginia provided $125,000. Bristol, Virginia — a city that has faced tight finances — previously provided similar levels of funding but reduced its allocation in fiscal year 2017-18.
At a Tuesday work session, the Tennessee council discussed a draft funding agreement where the city would give the agency $75,000 — about a 56% decrease in funding from fiscal year 2020.
“The $75,000 would be the floor,” City Manager Bill Sorah said after the meeting. “Then, if there is a restructuring of the board of governance of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, then City Council would commit 40% of the occupancy tax collected during that fiscal year in funding support.”
In 2018, Bristol, Tennessee’s occupancy tax revenues were $433,659. In 2019, they were $385,493, and for 2020, the city recently estimated that it will be $310,000, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty percent of the $310,000 equals $124,000.
No formal votes were taken, as this was a work session, not a regularly scheduled meeting.
The draft agreement would tie future financial commitments from both cities to occupancy or lodging tax revenues.
Bristol, Virginia’s council would also have to agree to enter the restructuring agreement before the end of September, since it is also a funding agency. Bristol, Virginia plans to cut its funding from $125,000 in the current fiscal year to $50,000 for fiscal 2020-21.
A restructured board would include representatives from each city, as well as tourism industry stakeholders and the chamber. It would “direct and supervise the work of the tourism director and the marketing program,” the draft document reads.
