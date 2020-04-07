BRISTOL, Tenn. — Restaurants, bars, breweries and taphouses in Bristol, Tennessee will be allowed to deliver their customers beer thanks to new temporary regulations that were approved by Bristol Tennessee City Council on Tuesday night.
At its regularly scheduled business meeting, City Council voted in favor of a resolution that allows city businesses to sell beer to customers by delivery, curbside pickup or takeout in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which aligns with an order from the governor. The resolution took effect immediately after passage and will expire on May 31 unless extended. Businesses also have to already hold on-premises, manufacturing or dual alcohol use permits.
On March 22, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued Executive Order 17 in response to the ongoing pandemic. The order states that Tennesseans shall not eat or drink on-site at restaurants, bars or similar establishments but, among other things, allows restaurants and limited-service restaurants in the state to sell alcoholic beverages or beer for takeout or delivery.
Though the resolution is now in effect, businesses that want to deliver beer must first inform Lt. Walter Brown, city Beer Board secretary, of their intent and then wait on his confirmation before doing so.
Additionally, beer deliveries are only allowed within Bristol, Tennessee city limits, and the person delivering must be 21 years of age or older and an employee of the permit holder — meaning delivery drivers for third-party services like Uber Eats, Postmates or DoorDash are not permitted to deliver beer under the new rules.
The city can revoke a business’s permission to deliver beer at any time without notice or hearing if the Bristol Tennessee Police Department finds evidence they sold beer to a minor or an intoxicated person.
MuniCap payments
In other business, council approved the payment of $11,727.02 to Maryland-based consulting firm MuniCap for work it did on an uncompleted study. The study would have determined if a $1.7 million tax increment financing (TIF) package was necessary for developer Steve Johnson’s proposed project to redevelop the former Kmart, had Johnson not abandoned those plans during fall of last year.
Outdoor advertising, signs
Council also voted to approve two amendments to the city ordinance on their second reading that will change the city’s rules for outdoor electronic message boards and advertising structures, freestanding signs that advertise products, services, establishments or entertainment.
New rules for outdoor advertising structures include:
» Outdoor advertising structures are not permitted in the city unless they existed prior to March 20, 2020.
» Existing advertising signs may be maintained, improved or replaced as long as they are mounted on a painted steel monopole and meet height and size requirements. The owner also must pay an annual fee to the city.
New rules for electronic message boards include:
» All electronic message boards are required to have an automatic dimmer.
» City government bodies may place electronic message boards on city-owned residential, B-2, B-1A and B-1B zoned properties. Electronic signs placed in the city are subject to additional rules and limitations regarding place, size and timing.
