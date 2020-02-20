BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday regarding the fate of Director of Schools Tom Sisk's contract, an agenda for the meeting shows.
The special called meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bristol Tennessee City Schools administrative building on 615 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard. The board will receive a presentation from its legal counsel at Lewis Thomason, a law firm in Knoxville regarding an investigation it was asked to do into concerns raised by the community surrounding Sisk.
The agenda also lists that if necessary there may be a vote to appoint an interim director of schools.
