BRISTOL, Tenn. — After accepting the resignation of Director of Schools Tom Sisk nearly two weeks ago, the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education must find a new director for the second time in less than a year.
The board will meet for its work session Thursday, and Chairman Nelson Pyle said he is confident it will discuss a new search.
“I am sure the topic will come up at the next work session. I am not sure what the board consensus will be toward a new search,” Pyle said.
The board accepted Sisk’s resignation at a called meeting Feb. 25 in a buyout of his contract that netted him more than $76,000 in severance pay. The resignation came after concerns were raised about his academic credentials — he holds a doctorate in the study of coins from an online, unaccredited university — and his use of the title “doctor.” Four complaints made by school employees also accused Sisk of making racist remarks during his brief tenure. He was hired in November.
Sisk’s resignation occurred almost nine months after longtime Director of Schools Gary Lilly accepted the job of director of schools in Collierville, Tennessee.
Pyle said he would wait until the upcoming work session to share his opinion on what the board’s next steps should be. Board secretary Derek Linkous and board member Eric Cuddy said they did not yet know when the board will start the process or what that process will look like. Board member Jill Harrison declined comment, and board Vice Chairman Jim Butcher was not immediately available for comment.
The previous director search was completed by Wayne Qualls, owner of Tennessee Education and Management Services, and cost the school system $7,432.40.
While the board plans its next steps, Annette Tudor, the school system’s supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction, has stepped back into the role of interim director of schools, which she also filled after Lilly’s departure.
Tudor told the Bristol Herald Courier on Friday that she is excited to be back in the position.
“It is an honor and a privilege that I do not take lightly to serve in this capacity in such a wonderful school district,” Tudor said.
She added that she plans to keep the system moving forward, including developing next year’s budget, preparing a five-year strategic plan, continuing progress on the middle school and preparing for end-of-the-year activities.
