BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education is set to offer its interim director the position as the new director next week.
The board decided Wednesday to move forward with appointing a new director and agreed to hold another called teleconferenced meeting Monday to offer interim Director of Schools Annette Tudor a contract.
Board members said on April 2 they need to move ahead on filling the director position so they can have someone in place by the end of the school year to coordinate systemwide planning and fill empty administrative positions. Board Vice Chairman Jim Butcher, along with board members Jill Harrison, Eric Cuddy and Derek Linkous, said Tudor was the right person for the job.
The board officially appointed Tudor interim director at a called meeting Feb. 25, after accepting the resignation of former Director of Schools Tom Sisk in a buyout of his contract that netted him more than $76,000 in severance pay.
The board previously discussed how to fill the position because policy states they must conduct a search. Harrison made a new suggestion Wednesday that they look at five individuals from the last search in 2019. She said this would be a timely way to move forward while staying within current policy and statutes.
Butcher, Linkous and Cuddy said they agreed with Harrison’s suggestion.
The board is not required to vote on whether it would start the process Harrison suggested. However, the board cannot enter a contract with a new director of schools without a minimum 15 days’ notice.
The called Monday meeting did not have a set time as of Wednesday night.
Board members also voted in favor of a resolution that ensures school system staff will continue to be paid during school closures that occurred in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution acknowledges not all work requirements can be completed from home and not all staff can work from home but states all staff will continue to be paid as long as they are teleworking or working on‐site.
Additionally the resolution states hourly staff deemed essential “critical support” for community services will be compensated with an additional stipend of up to $10 per hour.
“I think it’s a great resolution, and we certainly do appreciate all the hard work of all our employees. They’re all essential to us,” Butcher said.
