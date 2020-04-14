BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted unanimously to offer the director of schools position to Annette Tudor, the city’s interim director, and to start negotiating a contract with her at a called teleconference meeting Monday night.
The board must give the public 15 days’ notice before it can offer Tudor the contract, and board Chairman Nelson Pyle requested that board secretary Derek Linkous sit in on contract negotiations between Tudor and the board’s attorneys.
Before nominating Tudor for the position, board members spoke in favor of her leadership qualities, especially those she has shown during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Board Vice Chairman Jim Butcher said Tudor inspires trust, confidence and optimism. He also said she can consider different perspectives before making a decision, has excellent interpersonal skills and has successful experience as a school leader. He added that a survey administered by Bristol Tennessee City Schools found those qualities were the top four most important things respondents wanted from a director of schools.
Board member Linkous paraphrased a quote by General of the Army Douglas MacArthur that he said applied to Tudor:
“A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. She does not set out to be a leader but becomes one by the equality of her actions and the integrity of her intent,” Linkous said.
Following the board’s vote, Tudor thanked the board for offering the position and said it would be an honor to accept it.
The board officially appointed Tudor interim director at a called meeting Feb. 25, after accepting the resignation of former Director of Schools Tom Sisk in a buyout of his contract that netted him more than $76,000 in severance pay. She also served as interim director before Sisk stepped into the role.
Tudor’s annual salary was raised to $135,000 for stepping back into the role of interim director of schools while continuing to fulfill her duties as coordinator of curriculum and secondary education. Tudor’s yearly salary as coordinator of curriculum and secondary education was $111,090 plus a $600 car allowance.
When the board met in March, members said they didn’t feel a need to rush into another director search. But when board members met again at a called meeting on April 2, they agreed they needed to move ahead on filling the position by the end of the school year so that they could have someone in place to coordinate systemwide planning and fill empty administrative positions.
Because the board was required to conduct a search but wanted a quicker process, they agreed at a called meeting last Wednesday to look at the top candidates from their last director search in 2019.
Tudor has worked for Bristol Tennessee City Schools for 19 years and held numerous roles in the system, including special education teacher; assistant principal; and supervisor of secondary curriculum, instruction and assessment. She has a doctorate in education from East Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in special education from Old Dominion University.
Additionally, she holds an adjunct professor position at King University, where she has taught courses on secondary instructional methods, advanced assessment strategies and a survey of exceptional children since 2009.
