BRSISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education will hold a teleconference called meeting Thursday morning to discuss current and future city schools operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To avoid the spread of COVID-19 to board members, city staff and the public, board members and staff will attend the 9 a.m. meeting over the chat app Zoom, and the meeting will be viewable by the public via livestream on the BTCS website.

On March 15, local education officials announced that the city schools and all other public schools in Sullivan County would close until at least the end of March, but on March 24 the closings were extended until at least April 24. The board also canceled its regular meeting set for March.

