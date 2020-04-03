At a teleconferenced called work session on Thursday, four members of the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education said the best candidate to serve as the next director of schools is the interim director.
Last month, board members said they didn’t feel a need to rush into a new director of school search, but at the 9 a.m. meeting, members said the system needs a new director by the end of the school year to coordinate systemwide planning and fill empty administrative positions. Board Vice Chairman Jim Butcher, along with board members Jill Harrison, Eric Cuddy and Derek Linkous, said Interim Director of Schools Annette Tudor was the right person for the job.
“Our due diligence is to put the right person in the position, and I feel that our interim director is the right person,” Linkous said. “She did a great job the first time, and she’s even done a better job the second time, and it’s shown with her leadership.”
The board officially appointed Tudor interim director at a called meeting Feb. 25, after accepting the resignation of former Director of Schools Tom Sisk in a buyout of his contract that netted him more than $76,000 in severance pay.
The resignation came after concerns were raised about his academic credentials — he holds a doctorate in the study of coins from an online, unaccredited university — and his use of the title “doctor.” Four complaints made by school employees also accused Sisk of making racist remarks during his brief tenure.
Harrison kicked off the discussion by suggesting the board do a quick director search with a 21-day application period. Harrison said she wanted to make sure a decision was made with due diligence taken by the board.
But Butcher said the board did a thorough search less than a year ago, and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board wouldn’t be able to do any in-person interviewing for the foreseeable future. He said he was ready to go ahead and appoint Tudor director.
Linkous agreed with Butcher on making Tudor the next director but added the board’s current policy requires they perform some type of search. However, he said the policy could be amended, which would require two readings by the board, a process that may not take much longer than a short search.
Tudor told the Bristol Herald Courier she appreciated the board’s praise and is interested in leading the district as director of schools.
“It is my honor to serve Bristol [Tennessee] City Schools in any capacity, but serving as the director of schools gives me a sense of pride I have never experienced before, particularly through such challenging times,” Tudor said. “The experience of leading this district through the COVID-19 crisis has brought us together as a community in ways I never imagined.”
The board is expected to either move forward with a short search process or alter its policy to allow the board to appoint an interim director without looking at other candidates at the next general business meeting. Penny Jenkins, executive assistant to the director of schools, said the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is set for April 20, but the board may reschedule it and hold a called meeting on another date this month.
The board also discussed the school system’s plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 15, local education officials announced that city schools and all other public schools in Sullivan County would close until at least the end of March, but on March 24, the closings were extended until at least April 24.
However, the system is still trying to stay connected to its students, said Jennifer Rouse, supervisor of elementary curriculum and instruction. Teachers are reaching out to children individually to let them know they miss having them in class. The system has also given teachers a framework to help them make lesson plans for students, said Rouse.
BTCS has also started giving out instructional packets to children in pre-kindergarten through third grade. Kids in grades four and above have laptop computers through the school system’s one-to-one program, but Rouse said they are giving out packets to students in those grades as well because some don’t have internet access.
The school system is also predicting a significant loss in project revenues, due to a loss of local option sales tax caused as businesses temporarily close to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Becky Adams, supervisor of business and finance for the district, said many of the businesses at The Pinnacle temporarily shutting down would have a noticeable impact on revenues because it pulls people in from outside the area, and a large percentage of the city’s local option sales tax collections come from it.
