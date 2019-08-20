BRISTOL, Tenn. — To try to increase the turnover on parking spaces downtown, Bristol, Tennessee, has adopted two-hour parking limits and is putting up signs that state anyone parking in those spaces should be prepared to have their tires chalked.
The signs, which so far have been placed along Shelby Street and in front of the post office on Sixth Street, state: “By parking in timed spaces, you consent to your tires being chalked for parking enforcement.” The reason for the chalking, something the city has done in the past without signs, is so the city can keep track of who exceeds the time limit between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fine is $16.
The signs are a response to a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court in the ongoing Taylor v. City of Saginaw lawsuit that governments chalking car tires is a search under the Fourth Amendment.
After receiving 14 parking tickets ranging from $15 to $30, Saginaw, Michigan, resident Alison Taylor filed suit against the city on April 5, 2017. On April 22, 2019, judges issued a decision that chalking tires qualifies as a search under the Fourth Amendment because it involved a physical trespass and an attempt by the government to gather information, a standard set by the landmark United States v. Jones case in 2012.
The decision also stated the motor vehicle exception and community caretaker exception, which the city claimed justified the searches, did not apply because there was not probable cause suggesting the vehicle contained evidence of a crime and the city did not demonstrate how chalking ensured public safety or how its delay would cause ongoing harm.
However, just days later, on April 25, the three judges clarified that, though chalking is a search, it is not necessarily a violation of the Fourth Amendment, as other exceptions justifying searches may apply, and once the case moves beyond the pleading stage, the city is free to again argue that exceptions may apply.
City Attorney Danielle Smith, who wrote the message on the new signs, said the language is based on what other cities are doing in the wake of the decision. She said if the city is going to enforce parking downtown, it needs to be able to prove how long someone has been in that space.
Orin Kerr, a professor of law at the University of California Berkley School of Law, said the legality of the city’s signs is somewhat unclear. Because the decision made in the Michigan case was only preliminary and it hasn’t been established that chalking is an unconstitutional search when not accompanied by a warrant, Kerr said he suspects that the city chalking tires would be constitutional even without the signs.
Smith said if someone wants to legally challenge the city over the constitutionality of a parking ticket because their tires were chalked, the city will contend with it.