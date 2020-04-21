BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council members reviewed an engineering report Monday for a $2.4 million nature trail project.
Once completed, the trail would run from Rooster Front Park near Steele Creek Park all the way to Earhart Campground near the Bristol Motor Speedway.
Jamie Carden of McGill and Associates, the firm the city hired to do the report, gave council members an overview of Beaver Creek South Greenway, which will run alongside Beaver Creek.
Council members first reviewed early plans for the trail in March 2019. At the time Terry Napier, the city director of Parks and Recreation, said the path where the trail would go includes beautiful natural features, such as a waterfall, rock cliffs and green hills.
The trail outlined in the report would be nearly 5 miles, includes underpasses below Volunteer Parkway and bridges over Beaver Creek. Trail construction would be split into nine sections under the current engineering plans, with the least expensive section costing an estimated $104,000 and the most expensive estimated to cost $564,500.
Actual construction would involve paving of the trail, placement of five bridges, building of retaining walls and the possible addition of new trailheads.
Because the trail would run alongside Beaver Creek, almost the entire path is in a flood plain, Napier said. City Manager Bill Sorah said that this flood plain that can’t really be used for anything except a trail.
Mayor Margaret Feierabend asked if the trail’s bridges would be built to handle high water levels. Carden told her the height of the bridges would be designed to exceed the flood elevation estimates from the last 100 years.
Councilman Vince Turner asked if it would be unusual for the city to pay roughly $500,000 per mile of trail for this kind of project. However, Napier said the area the trail would be built on is already fairly level, would not require a large amount of grading, and it’s common to spend $1 million per mile of trail.
“All in all we got a pretty good path,” Napier said. “It’s kind of surprising how good a path it was from the get-go.”
Sorah said the city wants to hold meetings for members of the public to learn about the project and ask questions. Additionally, he wants one-on-one meetings with property owners before the city moves forward with right-of-way acquisition for the trail. However, he said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city would have to wait until it is safe to hold meetings.
He also said the city would also seek significant grant funding to help pay for the project.
