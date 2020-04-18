BRISTOL, Tenn. — New economic development over the last couple of decades has transformed Bristol, Tennessee, and to keep up with the times, the city’s government has drafted up new rules on doling out incentives for major commercial projects.
At a called teleconference meeting Thursday, council received a presentation from Tom Anderson, the director of economic development for the city, on a new incentives program recently drafted by city staff.
The city already has an economic incentives program in place, but the new draft would add various updates, including a scoring system for payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) incentive applications.
If a business is granted a PILOT agreement, a percentage of its property taxes are abated by the city Industrial Development Board for an agreed-upon period of time. Under the new point system, a project would score points during the application process that would determine how long the PILOT lasts and the percentage of property taxes that are subject to the PILOT. The maximum number of points a project could earn under the proposed system is 115, with a minimum of 35 — projects scoring fewer than 35 points during the application process would not be eligible.
The point system would reward businesses on several factors during the application process, including:
» The total number of jobs created;
» A high level of investment from the applicant;
» Plans for a headquarters to be located in the city;
» An average wage 130% or greater than city’s median income;
» An expansion of an existing business;
» The establishment of an administrative office;
» An unusual benefit to the city, determined by the Industrial Development Board.
Councilman Vince Turner asked Anderson if any past projects that have received incentives from the city would have been approved under the new PILOT guidelines in the draft policy. Some previous projects would have qualified, Anderson said, though he has not fully reviewed each one, and he emphasized that the main purpose of the new policy is to quantify a PILOT’s projected impact.
“I think it’s just the responsible thing to do,” Anderson said.
The draft policy also outlines special strategic development areas along Volunteer Parkway where the city could offer PILOT incentives to projects that would not generally qualify in order to spur mixed-use commercial-residential development.
These PILOTs would also be awarded based on a scoring system but would place a stronger emphasis on tax revenue the project would generate for the city, building aesthetics, whether the project would spur new high-end residential development and whether it would include amenities like trails, walking paths or greenways.
The idea for these strategic development areas comes from a city-commissioned study that was completed late last year and examined possibilities for economic development along a corridor of Volunteer Parkway. The study identified four other areas for development: the areas near Days Inn; the area near Big Lots and Stowaway Storage; the area around Eastman Credit Union and the Summit Cos.; and the area around the former Friendship Ford Dealership.
Anderson added that council could identify additional areas they would like to see developed as well.
Members of council thanked Anderson and other city staff for their work on the project but agreed to wait until next week to decide on putting the policy on the agenda for council’s regularly scheduled May 5 general business meeting.
In other business, city council will hold a called teleconference meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.
