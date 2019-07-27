NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Joseph Armstrong, of Bristol, Tennessee, has been awarded with the Tennessee Medical Association’s Outstanding Physician Award.
Armstrong has practiced medicine, for 35 years and specializes in ophthalmology. He is the founder of Mountain Empire Eye Physicians in Bristol, Tennessee, and has opened clinics in Southwest Virginia as well. He served as chief of the Department of Surgery of Bristol Regional Medical Center from 1992 to 1993, and was a member of the hospital’s Institutional Review Board for more than 20 years.
Armstrong has served the Tri-Cities in various ways including donating free or reduced-fee services to more than 3,500 children throughout the past 20 years. And for the past 21 years has provided free care to the working uninsured through Healing Hands. His charity work has extended outside the U.S. as well and he has made numerous trips where he donated his time, expertise and resources to the people of Belize.
Armstrong received the award on May 18 at the TMA’s annual House of Delegates meeting and according to the TMA website the Outstanding Physician Award is a lifetime achievement award for physicians who have made their own personal mark on the profession of medicine in Tennessee. The award is only presented to at most three physicians per year.