BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol Tennessee City Council will use a chat app, web streaming and TV broadcasting to hold a called meeting Thursday afternoon about how city government is responding to COVID-19 epidemic.
To avoid the potential spread of COVID-19, the 4:30 p.m. meeting will be broadcast live on the city's YouTube channel and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services channel 16 or Charter channel 192, though council members and city staff will utilize Zoom to communicate with each other.
Agenda items include a discussion of the need to conduct electronic teleconference meetings, a review of information from the Sullivan County Health Department and Ballad Health, a look of actions taken at the city and state level to stop the spread and a discussion of scheduling for future council meetings.
City council's monthly work session, which was scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. It has not been rescheduled as of Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.