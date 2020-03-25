BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol Tennessee City Council will use a chat app, web streaming and TV broadcasting to hold a called meeting Thursday afternoon about how city government is responding to COVID-19 epidemic.

To avoid the potential spread of COVID-19, the 4:30 p.m. meeting will be broadcast live on the city's YouTube channel and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services channel 16 or Charter channel 192, though council members and city staff will utilize Zoom to communicate with each other.

Agenda items include a discussion of the need to conduct electronic teleconference meetings, a review of information from the Sullivan County Health Department and Ballad Health, a look of actions taken at the city and state level to stop the spread and a discussion of scheduling for future council meetings.

City council's monthly work session, which was scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. It has not been rescheduled as of Wednesday morning.

