BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council is holding firm to its stance that Bristol, Virginia needs to provide more funding to local nonprofit tourism agencies.
The amount each city contributes to the Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Believe in Bristol and Birthplace of Country Music has been a contentious topic between the two city councils, and it was discussed again last week during a Bristol Tennessee City Council work session.
Bristol, Tennessee leaders say their Virginia counterparts need to contribute more and Bristol, Virginia officials say they want to give more, but they’re not sure yet what they can contribute for the upcoming fiscal year.
Bristol, Virginia, which has wrestled with tight finances and massive debt in recent years, previously provided comparable funding, but the amounts were reduced to save money starting with the 2018 fiscal year budget. In the current fiscal year, Bristol, Tennessee provided $170,000 for CVB, $50,000 to Believe in Bristol and $30,000 to the BCM. Bristol, Virginia gave CVB $125,000, $20,000 to Believe in Bristol and $5,000 to BCM.
Bristol Tennessee City Council members Lea Powers, Chad Keen and Vince Turner have all expressed dissatisfaction with those amounts.
During the Tuesday work session, Powers said Bristol, Tennessee has been carrying the weight for too long.
“These are hard conversations and I think we’re trying to find solutions, but we can’t carry on because Theatre Bristol has needs, the Paramount has needs, we have things in Bristol, Tennessee that we know they are not going to help fund, because they have never helped fund it,” Powers said.
She added that the more money the cities give to the Convention and Visitors Bureau the more it can get grants that require matching government funds. She said the city of Bristol is like an excellent product that isn’t marketed properly, and a lack of funding for the CVB is the cause.
“We’ve worked over the past 20 years to build what we have, and then we can’t market it,” Powers said.
Vice Mayor Mahlon Luttrell, who was elected to council last May, said while he was campaigning city residents made it clear to him that Bristol, Tennessee has carried the lion’s share of nonprofit funding for too long.
Keen said he thinks all council members agree they’d like to see equal funding for the agencies, but he just hopes Bristol, Virginia will fund more in the upcoming year than it did during the current one.
He and Turner asked City Manager Bill Sorah to negotiate a more favorable funding arrangement with Bristol, Virginia so Bristol Tennessee City Council can start to figure out how much it needs to fund in the next fiscal year.
Sorah said he’s not sure he could do much negotiating since Bristol, Virginia officials will give what they believe they can.
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said Friday that city leaders are just beginning the budgeting process. He pointed out that the city just took a significant hit with the closing of the Cabela’s store at The Falls, so it’s hard to say what the city will be able to give.
Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne said Friday he thinks there will be some increase in funding to nonprofits, but he doesn’t know the numbers yet. He said there are a lot of moving parts and variables to work through to figure out how much the city can give for the upcoming year.
