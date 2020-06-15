BRISTOL, Tenn. --- The new Bristol Tennessee middle school finally has a name, Bristol Tennessee Middle School.
At a livestreamed general business meeting Monday night, the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted unanimously to select the name of the school, which when complete will total 154,000 square feet and house all the classrooms for the school system’s students in grades six through eight.
Annette Tudor, interim director of schools, said the selection of a name was an important milestone.
“I think that’s a great celebration for our community and great celebration for our school district certainly, especially in such challenging times,” Tudor said.
The total cost of the middle school is estimated to be more than $36.1 million, including property acquisition, design, site preparation and construction. Roughly $27 million of that cost will be paid for through Sullivan County School Construction Bonds and the rest covered by the school system budget and contributions by the city.
