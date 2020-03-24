coronavirus logo

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Schools in Bristol, Kingsport and Sullivan County will remain closed through late April, the districts said Tuesday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requested that all schools in the state remain closed through April 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three districts said they will follow the governor’s request. The closure includes extracurricular and athletic activities.

Bristol schools noted that teachers started back from spring break on Monday and are working on home-based instruction. Parents will soon be notified, the district said.

On Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools to remain closed through the end of the academic year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 667 positive cases of the virus in Tennessee and 290 in Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments