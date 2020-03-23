BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The 32-year-old victim, who hasn’t been identified, received a gunshot wound to the chin and was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to a written statement. He is listed in critical but stable condition. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident happened at about 9:13 p.m., in the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue, according to the statement. The victim was located at 1217 Windsor Ave.

The investigation is ongoing.

