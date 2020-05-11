Four area communities, including the city of Bristol, Virginia, will divide $1.05 million in grants from the Environmental Protection Agency, the agency announced Monday in a written statement.
The formal announcement is scheduled today during a conference call with the communities, EPA and lawmakers. The funds are Brownfields Assessment Grants targeted for former industrial areas.
Bristol has been awarded a $300,000 grant, its first, for property along Bob Morrison Boulevard and the Fairview Street neighborhood, according to the statement.
The Saltville Industrial Development Authority has been awarded a $250,000 grant that will be used to clean up the former Saltville Town Shop, a site that was the subject of extensive salt mining.
Other grantees include The Nature Conservancy, which received $208,000 for cleaning up a former sawmill site west of Jonesville, and the town of Pulaski, which received $300,000 for two sites.
